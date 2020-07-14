BEAVER COUNTY COLT LEAGUE SENIOR DIVISION
Monday’s results
Central Valley 7, New Brighton 3
New Brighton 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 -- 3 4 3
Central Valley 1 0 0 1 5 0 x -- 7 13 2
WP: Josh Kennelly (3 inns.) 3 strikeouts. 2 walks. LP: Ryan Hampton (2 and 2/3 inns.) 3 strikeouts, 0 walks.
2B: Nico Hall (CV), Logan Murgenovich (CV), Nick Marvin (CV), Michael Sitting (CV).
2-or-more hits: Murgenovich 3, Hall, Marvin, Ryan Boring (CV).
Team records: Central Valley 2-4; New Brighton 5-1.
Hopewell 8, Quaker Valley 6
Hopewell 4 0 0 0 1 0 3 -- 8 9 0
Quaker Valley 0 2 0 0 3 0 1 -- 6 7 3
WP: Michael Buonaiuto (3 inns.) 1 strikeout, 3 walks. LP: Conner Emery (2 inns.) 1 strikeout, 2 walks.
2B Landon Fox (H) 2. HR: Jake McGovern (H).
2-or more hits: Fox, McGovern, Chris Mullins (H), Conner Bukoskey (QV)
Team records: Hopewell 4-2; Quaker Valley 1-5.
Blackhawk 5, Beaver 1
Blackhawk 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 -- 5 4 0
Beaver 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 0 2
WP: Alex Tomsic (7 inns) 14 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP: Garrett Pander (5 inns.) 6 strikeouts, 4 walks.
2B: Ray Knallay (BL), Ryan Jones (BL).
Team records: Blackhawk 5-1; Beaver 1-5.
--
Wednesday's games
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Beaver at New Brighton, 6 p.m.