Here are a few tips:

Running shoes are the one thing you really need to invest in if you're going to do any kind of mileage. And, depending on the brand— it can be an investment as some of them are pricey. So you want to take care of them so that you get the most mileage for your dollars.

Buy two pairs and rotate them. It's good to let your shoes recover between runs, so if you have two pairs, you can rotate wearing them and they'll last just a little bit longer.

Protect them. Spray your kicks with some waterproof spray. I like Kiwi Shoe Protect All.

Air dry them. Never put your running shoes in the dryer or next to a heater as the high temps could shrink and/or deform your shoes. If you get caught in the rain, remove the liners, stuff the shoes with newspaper (to absorb the moisture) and leave them outside to dry in the sun. If you're in a hurry, you can replace the paper every few hours as it absorbs the moisture.

Get the smell out. I've never tried this as my running shoes don't tend to get stinky, but if yours do, try wrapping them in a plastic bag and sticking them in the freezer for up to 48 hours to kill any odor-causing bacteria. You can also toss your inserts in the washing machine (just don't dry them). Some runners swear by these shoe inserts: Ever Bamboo Shoe Deodorizer)

Clean them after a muddy run. I love muddy shoes because it looks like I worked hard, but you don't want to allow mud to build up on your shoes as it can impact the traction and breakdown the uppers. After you run, clap your shoes together. If it's wet mud, let your shoes air dry in the sun first.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.