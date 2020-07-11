Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the fifth annual Jimbo Covert golf outing joins the list of other fundraising golf events that have been canceled. This year, with Covert being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the outing scheduled July 25 at The Club at Shadow Lakes was completely filled with 40 foursomes.

FREEDOM — Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the fifth annual Jimbo Covert golf outing joins the list of other fundraising golf events that have been canceled.

The event, which raises funds for Freedom’s football program, always draws a near-capacity turnout. This year, with Covert being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the outing scheduled July 25 at The Club at Shadow Lakes was completely filled with 40 foursomes.

The year's golf outing also was going to serve as a celebration of Covert’s induction into the Hall of Fame, which was originally scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 16-19.

But now Covert, a 1978 Freedom graduate, won't be inducted until Aug. 7, 2021.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has postponed all of this year's induction festivities until next year.

"I stopped the Jimbo Covert outing because I did not want to expose him or anyone in those 40 foursomes to the risk of COVID-19," said Rich Kozak, one of Covert's long-time friends who helps organize the golf outing each year.

"At this point, there will still be a Freedom football alumni association outing but it will be on a smaller scale. Jimbo won't be there. Hopefully, we'll re-do the whole thing next year."

A former football and wrestling star at Freedom, Covert earned All-American honors when he played college football at Pitt and then played eight NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Golfers who signed up to play in the Covert outing but who don't plan on playing in the Freedom football alumni association outing will be refunded their entry fee.

Anyone wanting to play in the Freedom football alumni association outing should call Tom Lazarus at 724-371-7686.