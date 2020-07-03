Erie walleye invasion is Fourth of July weekend gift to anglers.

What a difference a few days can make when it comes to walleye fishing on Lake Erie. Last week’s chaos has turned into this week’s celebration.

"Walleyes on the west side have finally put on the feedbag!" declares Bill at Tudor’s Hook & Nook. Based on information from his regular customers, it appears warming water temperature in Pennsylvania’s nearshore area has finally pushed out the cold water, and awaiting Ohio walleye schools have launched their invasion of the Keystone State. He reports a pile of fish in the 22- to 45-feet range from the Ohio line to Walnut Creek. Spoons set at 80 feet behind a small Dipsy has been a prime setup in recent days.

Doug at Elk Creek Sports has reports of limit catches within three to four hours, particularly in the 25 to 42-foot depths – although other boats are finding success in 60 feet. The fish are eating their way east.

At Poor Richards, Brittany states the bite has improved significantly from last week with walleye catches reported from 15 to 50 feet. Customers are getting limits, although they have to pick through lots of smaller fish.

Aboard the Perch Pirate, Captain Bob clearly sees the early stages of the walleye invasion from the west. Customers are now catching 18- to 21-inch keepers as well as high numbers of sublegal ‘eyes. Lacking easterly winds, the bite will build through the coming week.

The East Side walleye bite has definitely picked up on recent days according to Kirk at East End Angler. He has reports of limit catches in 40 to 45 feet of water off McCord’s Point and in 25 to 40 feet of water off Four Mile Creek, as well as a night bite in 10 to 20 feet. Productive setups for daytime fishing include three to four colors of leadcore line, or deep-divers run off side planers.

While walleyes are claiming the headlines, other anglers are reporting very good smallmouth bass action on Lake Erie. Try casting grubs, Ned Rigs and drop-shot rigs from 15 to 35 feet of water.

On the inland scene, the flow and color of both the Allegheny River and French Creek are perfect for smallmouth bass fishing. According to Mike at Mike’s Custom Tackle in Oil City, with the spawn over, bass are setting up in summer habitat which includes stretches of moderately shallow water that is moving quickly. Dead drifting a soft jerkbait or stick worm is an effective presentation.

At Lake Wilhelm, largemouth bass and crappies are active but walleyes are playing hard to get. Most crappies are on the small size, although anglers occasionally land nice ones.

In the Shenango River drainage, the walleye bite at Pymatuning Lake and the hybrid striper bite at Shenango Lake continue. Meanwhile, the battle for title of Best Catfish Lake also goes on. Both lakes are loaded with channel cats, as well as a decent population of flathead catfish in Shenango Lake and somewhat fewer number of flatheads in Pymatuning. However, a 39-pound flathead was recently caught at Pymatuning.

