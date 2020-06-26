Gannon wrestling coaching change in 1970

1970: Lou Marciani resigned as coach of Gannon College’s wrestling and men’s soccer programs. Marciani was in charge of each since the school sanctioned them as NCAA sports in 1967.

2001: The Erie SeaWolves’ Randy Leek struck out seven in a four-hitter in a 3-1 win at New Haven.

2017: Mike Gerber had three hits and three RBIs and Ross Kivett hit two doubles in the SeaWolves’ 9-1 win at Akron.

2019: Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was the featured speaker for the ninth annual Best of Varsity Cup banquet at the Bayfront Convention Center. Kyi Wright (Farrell) and Rachel Marsden (McDowell) were voted District 10’s male and female athletes of the year.

2019: Connor Connell had four hits and two RBIs as Rambler 9 beat the Red Sox 11-1 in Glenwood League baseball at Ainsworth Field.