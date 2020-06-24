Runners share how the lockdown/pandemic affected their fitness routines

COVID-19 threw us all for a loop and forced many of us to alter our fitness routines. I know I gave up weight training and thrice weekly mile-long swims. Sigh. I miss the pool and am looking forward to jumping right back into the chlorine as soon as the YMCA pools open again.

On a brighter note, I discovered some great new instructors/classes because the YMCA posted classes live on Facebook and I could try other classes I might never have tried in the gym -- like Barre -- for fear of making a fool of myself. Now, I have the confidence to do in-person classes when they return to the gyms.

I wondered how other the virus affected other runners/fitness buffs, so I asked: Have your running or workout routines changed during the pandemic? How so? Are you running less/more, doing different workouts?

Here's what they had to say:

"I had taken a break from running but started running (slowly) once the gyms closed. Starting to enjoy it again and am running 2-3 times per week. My personal trainer has been training me outside the whole time and not likely to head back to the gym with the weather being so nice. Where there's a will, there's a way. I also did a lot of streaming workouts (Y, Les Mills, BeachBody on Demand)." ~ Renee Uht, Harborcreek

"I have been walking more; trying to get out at lunch to take a break from the home office. It also did help push me to finally get into a strength training routine. I took the time to look up some exercises I could do at home with my limited equipment, since I couldn’t go to the gym. Though to be honest, I sucked at going to the gym for strength training anyway. I also incorporated a different form of cross training with Body Groove. Love! And so glad I bought that indoor bike right before this started and before it was nice enough (for me) to ride outside. It also made me start riding my bike more for commutes versus getting in my car since I already wasn’t really driving to work." ~ Renee Wright, Erie



"Out here in California I had to change my route since the beach & gyms were closed and now I run a three mile loop around neighborhoods. I am running the same amount as before but lifting less since I can’t go to the gym. I have been taking more walks as well." ~Jessie Zahner, Erie native living in California



"Until the weather turned, I relied on a ton of walking, my bike trainer & Netflix, and Peloton, which had a free 90-day trial and offered any class you could possibly think of. I may continue with a subscription, because I don't need equipment and I can do it at home anytime." ~ Kristen Currier, North East

"I started a training program for running, for no other reason than to have something to check off four days a week. I also have been doing different Beachbody programs for cross training and some semblance of structure." ~ Leslie DeLacy



"I lost all motivation to run during the early stages of the pandemic. Maybe the weather but probably more so, I missed the camaraderie of my running buddies. I found my runs to be full, boring and uninspiring. Thankfully, when we were able began to run with each other again, I felt reborn and now am back at it like before COVID-19. Only now, I am even more grateful for my running family and the joy and privilege just to be able to run together, even if we have to stay farther apart than normal." ~ Carol Crandall, Greenfield Township

"I’m running more. I used to run 4 days a week and do bike class and cardio cross training twice a week, plus strength training 3x a week. With the Y closed, I still strength train 3x a week in my basement, but now I run on the days I did bike class and/or other cardio. So basically every day I just run and run and run....and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I don’t get injured from not cross training." ~ Karen Steele, Harborcreek

"I’m running every day but adding some walking in every 1/2 mile to a mile. Doing strength training at home." ~ Amy Calhoun, Erie



"I just started weightlifting again...hope it sticks...and I'm biking a little, too. Perfect time to mix it up and run less." ~ Robin Smith, Erie

"Before the pandemic, I took Mondays and Fridays off running and went to the Pennbriar to do core and upper body strength workouts. Now I do my workouts at home on those days, but added a few slow, easy miles on Mondays." ~ Ginny Sackett, Summit Township

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.