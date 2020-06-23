Pennsbury grad Sam Ruta sticking with his commitment to West Point.

Sam Ruta is willing to wait — while others were not as patient.

After not being selected in the condensed five-round Major League Baseball Amateur Draft earlier this month, Ruta, a recent Pennsbury High School graduate, shrugged off the disappointment and continued his preparations for attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.

While he was doing that, a funny, but not uncommon thing in these days of get the story out first and then check if it's true later times we live in, happened to the 6-foot-2 shortstop.

"(Pennsbury) Coach (Joe) Pesci was the first one that told me that there were reports that I signed a contract with the San Diego Padres," Ruta said. "I had talked to the Padres and the (Texas) Rangers, and talked to area scouts and general managers to find out what they had to offer and to pick their brains.

"But I never signed with anybody. I'm committed to West Point and really looking forward to that opportunity."

Pesci feels the same way.

"Sam is a really good baseball player and an even better person," Pesci said. "He'll get a great education at West Point and will do well on the baseball field, too.

"I'm looking forward to following him and rooting for him. He’s a special kid."

Had the times been different, Ruta might have been swayed to forego West Point, but that was not the case.

This year, Major League Baseball changed the draft to five rounds instead of the usual 40, and teams were able to sign undrafted free agents at will, but could only offer them $20,000 to do so.

To put that figure in perspective, the first pick in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft signed for just over $300,000 while the final pick in the 10th round signed for just over $140,000.

"I had scouts tell me to make sure my phone was on for Day 2 of the draft," Ruta said. "Maybe if the draft was 10 rounds instead of five I would have picked. I don't know.

"But teams could only offer $20,000 to sign and there's a chance there won't even be a season this year. And I couldn't pass up all that West Point has to offer."

Ruta will be draft eligible again after his junior season, but plans to finish his four years at West Point and then see what happens.

"They have a rule that you can go play (professional sports) and then do your military service after you're done," Ruta said. "Army has a couple of guys in the NFL who are doing that now, so hopefully I'll get another chance."

After missing his senior year due to the pandemic, Ruta is eager to get back on the field and just play the game.

"Not having a senior season was a shame for everybody in every sport," Ruta said. "You miss playing and competing, but the thing I really missed was just hanging out with my friends and the good times that you have.You can't get that back."

Hopefully, for Ruta, he will get a second chance at the draft.

"I've always wanted to hear my name called in the baseball draft," Ruta said. "That didn't happen this year, but I'm going to work as hard as I can to try and improve so that I'll hear it called in four years after I graduate.

"It would have been great to have been drafted this year, but there were only five rounds. A lot of guys that are really, really good players weren't drafted and now I have another goal to make sure that I am picked after college is over."