Erie amateur baseball league expected to start July 6.

At least one baseball league will hold a shortened season this summer.

Erie’s Glenwood League, among the nation’s oldest at the amateur level, will be hitting the diamond. Brian King, who compiles its schedule, confirmed Tuesday there will be an abbreviated 2020 season.

King said he expected to release the dates and matchups for the league’s seven-team regular season and postseason soon on the league’s Facebook page. He expected the opening game to take place July 6 at Ainsworth Field.

Glenwood action was in doubt for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Recent seasons typically began shortly after Memorial Day.

However, Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to move Erie County into the green phase as of this Friday increased the odds a season could be salvaged.

"There was such a question mark if we were going to play at all this year," King said. "It’s great to get the chance to get out there and have the chance to play baseball again and have somewhat of a normal summer."

King said TESCO, Rambler 9, That Place, the Erie Bolts, the Bulls, the Outlaws, and the Red Sox comprise the league for 2020.

Each team will play six regular-season games. Each will qualify for the playoffs, but the top seed will automatically advance to the league’s best-of-three championship series.

The other six must hit and pitch their way through a double-elimination bracket to reach that final.

First pitch for all Glenwood games is 6 p.m. King said some could be moved to Brabender Field, which is located within walking distance of Ainsworth, if scheduling issues arise.

This will be Glenwood’s second season with Frank Lauria as its commissioner.

