25 years ago, a future major leaguer blasted memorable homer for Erie SeaWolves

There have been plenty of big moments in the 25 years of SeaWolves baseball in Erie.

From no-hitters to dramatic home runs to wins that clinched division titles, the downtown ballpark has seen its share of excitement.

Two of the biggest moments, however, took place on this date 25 years go, including arguably the most famous home run in Erie history.

The "downtown ballpark" — later named Jerry Uht Park in August 1995 — opened for baseball on June 20, 1995 with a SeaWolves game against the Jamestown Jammers.

Erie outfielder and future major leaguer Jose Guillen then made sure that first game would be unforgettable.

The SeaWolves, which were new Pittsburgh Pirates affiliates and members of the short-season A New York-Penn League from 1995-98, spent the first week of the season on the road as the ballpark went through some finishing touches. The extra week without seeing the team or the new ballpark led to building anticipation in the community.

The game was sold out days ahead of time and no standing-room tickets were sold that night.

As 6,300 fans poured through the gates, the opening of the new ballpark and the first home game of a new baseball franchise became one of the signature moments in franchise history.

A few hours after the gates opened, a moment on the field took place that rivals the opening of the ballpark.

Erie starting pitcher Rayon Reid, who picked up the first win in franchise history the week before, allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 solid innings. However, the SeaWolves trailed 2-0 after seven innings as the lineup struggled against Ozzie Martinez, who spent most of his career playing in China.

With the crowd buzzing and looking for a reason to cheer, the SeaWolves rallied in the eighth inning. Richard Venezia led off with a walk and went to third on an Aaron Edwards base hit. After Edwards stole second base, Elton Pollock lifted a sacrifice fly to left and Charles Rice followed with a two-out RBI single to tie the game.

"Their starter pitched a real good game. He shut us out for seven innings and I've got to tip my hat to him," Rice said after the game. "They might have changed pitchers a little bit too early. Who knows? Everything worked out for the best."

With the game tied at 2 and the crowd back in the game in the ninth inning, Guillen wasted no time in starting the celebration. He crushed the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning on top of the Tullio Convention Center for the historic win.

"I was ready to hit the ball well," Guillen, a 19-year-old prospect, told reporters after the game. "I was trying to hit a home run in my first at-bat. I was really excited about the big crowd. I've hit home runs farther than that before, but this is my biggest thrill in baseball."

"The bats woke up in time, and I thought we gave the fans a real good game and a nice, dramatic win," Rice said. "We're real excited about the way we won the game."

There can be some healthy debate between Guillen's home run and the famous Babe Ruth home run on top of Roosevelt School during batting practice at Ainsworth Field, but both home runs have their place in Erie sports lore.

Guillen played 14 seasons with 10 major teams, including his first three years with the Pirates. He finished his career with 1,591 hits, 214 homers and 887 RBIs.

The SeaWolves have played more than 1,600 games at the ballpark, which is now named UPMC Park, over the past 25 years. The 3-2 win over Jamestown on June 20, 1995, however, will live on as the start of a franchise, the opening of a ballpark and one of the most exciting and clutch moments in Erie sports history.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.