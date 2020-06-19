The unhappy Jets strong safety would be a terrific replacement for Malcolm Jenkins.

After resisting all kinds of temptation to pursue quality veterans at positions of need, such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the Eagles may not have to do the same with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Adams this week has requested a trade from the New York Jets as he approaches the fourth year of his rookie contract, which was expanded to five years when the Jets picked up his option in April.

Because he’s not satisfied with the pace of negotiations on an extension beyond 2021, he wants out, which means an extension would have to accompany a trade agreement. Though according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams did list the Eagles among a number of teams he would be willing to go to even without a contract extension, they wouldn’t be interested in acquiring him without one anyway because of the cap problem they are staring at next season.

So whether Adams, who likely is more equipped than anyone in the league to fill the void created by the departure of Malcolm Jenkins, is viable comes down to price and creativity.

Why Adams is more intriguing than Hopkins, who was traded from Houston to Arizona in the offseason, or Clowney, who remains a free agent, ever were is because he’s younger, comes with an automatically manageable cap number ($7.1 million) for this season and is a member of the Jets, whose general manager is former Eagles personnel chief Joe Douglas.

Douglas and Eagles counterpart Howie Roseman still have a good relationship.

So can the two of them put their heads together, or at least six feet apart, to come up with something that satisfies both sides?

Maybe not.

But you can bet there will be a conversation.

Probably nobody in the NFL is more creative than Roseman when it comes to pushing money around to manage the cap. If anyone can get Adams’ 2021 number to something that won’t handcuff the team-building process, it’s Roseman.

But it’s not just the contract. It’s the price. The Jets will need to get at least a second-round pick back in a trade. And if the Eagles can’t come up with a quality player to go along with it, they’d almost certainly have to give up a first-round pick.

Remember, this is a team that needs as many cost-controlled contracts as it can get or risk not being competitive at all in 2021 and maybe even the following year.

Still, the temptation may be overwhelming. Adams is just 24 and is hungry to play for a winner for the first time in his career.

Pro Football Focus this spring named Adams the league’s fifth-best player under the age of 25.

"Adams does it all on the Jets’ defense," the report said. "In 2019 alone, he played 75 or more snaps at edge defender, in the box, in the slot and deep at free safety, and he did it all well. Adams has earned grades of 75.0 or higher as a run defender, tackler, pass-rusher and coverage defender in each of the past two seasons — at times even serving as the Jets’ best edge rusher."

If that doesn’t sound like Malcolm Jenkins at his athletic peak, nothing does.

Adams last season led the Jets in tackles (91), sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (17). His sack total last year, in fact, was more than twice that of Clowney’s.

There is little doubt that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz would give a lot to get someone like Jamal Adams.

Maybe Roseman needs to start thinking the same way.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for The Morning Call