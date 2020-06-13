He has served at three area colleges and also worked with SeaWolves and BayHawks

Edinboro University sports information director Bob Shreve, whose athletic administrative career included stops at three Erie County colleges, has announced his retirement.

Shreve’s final day will be June 19, according to a school news release. It will end a 22-year tenure as the Fighting Scots’ SID, as well as professional career that started in 1982.

“There’s been a lot of long hours, but they’ve all been worth it,” Shreve said. “Along the way, I’ve had the pleasure of working with many great coaches and student-athletes, along with making so many friends in the profession.

“I also want to send a big thank you do the graduate assistants and student workers who made me look so good. So many have continued in the profession. And whether they did or not, I’m so proud of them.”

Shreve, who graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1980, has a unique distinction of having served as the SID at Mercyhurst University, Gannon University and Edinboro. He held that job with the Lakers in the mid-1980s, Gannon from 1991-98 and then at Edinboro.

Throughout those decades, Shreve also had brief stints as the SID at Frostburg (Maryland) State and West Chester University.

Not done there, Shreve was the Erie Orioles general manager for its 1988 and 1989 New York-Penn League baseball seasons.

In recent years, he’s also served as the UPMC Park public address announcer and official scorer for the Erie SeaWolves’ Eastern League baseball team, and as a statistician for the Erie BayHawks’ NBA G League games at Erie Insurance Arena.

Each role led to Shreve’s 2018 enshrinement into the Metropolitan Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He also was voted the 2016 recipient of the Irving Marsh Award as the nation’s best college sports information director.

“The Edinboro University athletics community would like to thank Bob for his commitment to student-athletes for the past two decades,” Edinboro athletic director Katherine Robbins said. “His influence on this department will continue as we advance to the next chapter of the Fighting Scots’ success.”

Shreve is Edinboro’s third notable retiree since the end of its 2019-20 academic year.

Bruce Baumgartner, the Scots’ former wrestling coach and athletic director, and Todd Jay, the associate athletic director, each retired in May. They were Edinboro employees since the mid-1980s.