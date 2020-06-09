Erie School District made a big move on this date in 1995

1995: The Erie School District approved the installation of artificial turf at Veterans Stadium. The 10,000-seat facility had a grass surface since it opened in 1924.

1999: The Erie SeaWolves scored three runs in the ninth inning to claim a 3-1 win at Reading. Shawn Wooten homered and Nate Murphy gave Erie the lead with an RBI triple.

2009: The SeaWolves’ Brennan Boesch hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs and Casper Wells also had a three-run homer in an 11-2 win vs. Portland.

2019: Former Erie resident Don Elbaum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at Canastota, New York. Elbaum, who fought as an amateur, was enshrined for promoting more than 10,000 fights and 1,000 cards.

2019: McDowell basketball player William Jeffress helped the United States win the FIBA Americas U16 tournament in Belem, Brazil. Team USA beat Canada 94-77 in the championship game.