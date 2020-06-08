Tech rallied for dramatic baseball victory in 1970

1970: Tech Memorial’s baseball team rallied for a 7-6 victory over Strong Vincent in the City Series tournament at Ainsworth Field. The Centaurs’ Greg Hatkevich and Don Raydo drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

1970: Andy Pochatko pitched a six-hitter as Northwestern beat Harbor Creek 3-0 in Erie County League baseball.

1999: Ramon Ortiz won his sixth straight start as the Erie SeaWolves won 3-2 at Reading.

2004: The SeaWolves’ Anderson Hernandez singled home a run in the bottom of the 13th inning of a 7-6 win vs. Bowie. The game featured a bench-clearing brawl.

2010: The St. Louis Cardinals selected McDowell graduate and Tennessee Tech junior outfielder Chad Oberacker in the 19th round of Major League Baseball’s draft.

2019: Fort LeBoeuf graduate Matt McWilliams (1 hour, 49 minutes, 11.75 seconds) and former Edinboro swimmer Desiree Terella (2:16:58.70) were the individual champions of the Edinboro Triathlon.

2019: TESCO claimed a 6-1 win over Rambler 9 in Glenwood League baseball as Brandon Crum and Lee Rohan each had three hits.