Up next in a series on Erie County teams that have won PIAA titles is the Fairview boys swimming and diving team. Not only did the Tigers win a team state title, they won two relay titles and three individual gold medals, including a state record by diver Danny Roberts.

School: Fairview

Sport: Boys swimming and diving

Year: 2012

Head coach: J.R. Jensen

Site: Bucknell University, Lewisburg

Score: Fairview 180; Mars 113; Shady Side Academy 107

Recap: Fairview has built one of the most successful swimming and diving programs in District 10 history under the guidance of head coach J.R. Jensen.

The Tigers have put together an incredible feat of never losing a region match since D-10 went to regions in 2004. Fairview also started to rack up District 10 Class 2A championships and the Tigers made a run at a state title during the 2010-11 season. The boys swimming and diving team came close to winning a PIAA title but finished second with 163 points behind Shady Side Academy with 190. Fairview also held off Franklin, which finished third in the state.

The success the Tigers had in 2011 and the fact other D-10 programs were starting to nip at their heels motivated Fairview to raise its level of swimming and diving.

After another undefeated run through region competition, Fairview blew out the competition at the District 10 Class 2A championships at Penn State Behrend's Junker Center. The Tigers finished with 400 team points to easily beat Franklin with 256.

“I can’t believe that I’m not going to be coming back here next year,” said R.J. Petrella, who teamed with Ryan Facchine, Ian Miller and Alex Borowski to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 16.71 seconds. “To do this with the guys again, it’s been an absolutely incredible ride.”

“It's great to be a part of such a team like this. I've never been so close to a group of guys like this,” said Harrison Grimm, who won the 100 breaststroke.

In addition to the 400 free relay and the 100 breaststroke, Fairview won D-10 titles in the 200 medley relay (Petrella, Grimm, Borowski, Carl Nerthling), the 200 free (Grimm), the 200 IM (Petrella) and the 100 breaststroke (Grimm).

Fairview made its annual trip to Lewisburg and set the tone right away on the first day of competition. The Tigers won three state championships early on, including Petrella, Grimm, Borowski and Nerthling in the 200 medley relay. It was the first swimming state title in Fairview history, before Grimm won the 200 free just 10 minutes later and Petrella won the 200 IM.

Roberts set the tone in the second day as he wrapped up an individual state championship in diving before breaking the state record on his final dive. He recorded a score of 496.45 points to make history.

“This year, my goal was to get another gold medal, but I was really after that state record. Going into the meet, I thought it was well within my reach,” said Roberts, who won the first individual swimming/diving title in Fairview history in 2011.

Fairview had the team title clinched heading into the 400 free relay to end the week, but the Tigers added a fifth gold medal as Nerthling, Grimm, Petrella and Borowski won the event by more than two seconds. Grimm also added a seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and Petrella took third in the 100 free.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Jensen said. “I know we’ve talked about it with these guys for two or three years, and every year we kept getting a little closer. It’s just nice to have it all come together with the right swimmers in the right year.”

“To actually see it happen, and have the (PIAA) trophy in our hands, is something that’s unforgettable,” Petrella said. “We couldn’t have done this without everyone giving their absolute best.”

