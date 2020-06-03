With the announcement last week that the Boston Marathon has been canceled for 2020 -- the first time the iconic 26.2 has not happened for 124 years -- AND the announcement, locally, that the Erie Runners Club has canceled the 2020 racing season, well....as the (vulgar, but appropriate here) saying goes: S*** just got real.

It's over. There is no 2020 racing season, which is surreal because it is something that was unimaginable just a few months ago. But here we are -- facing a summer season with nothing to train for.

We'll survive. We'll keep running and training. Maybe we'll participate in virtual races or host our own marathons with a handful of running friends, but we won't be eating watermelon and drinking a Rolling Rock at 8 a.m. at the annual Knights of Columbus 5K/10K on the Fourth of July, we won't be wishing we were dead at mile 12 on an inevitably hot and humid loop around the peninsula at the ERC half marathon, it's unlikely we'll be trotting together on Thanksgiving morning. And, that's something worth mourning.

I asked local runners what races or local running events they are most sad about missing out on this summer. Here's what they had to say:

The ERC Turkey Trot -- it was going to be my first race after having a baby this summer. ~ Bethany Allgeier The Buffalo Half Marathon. My daughter was going to run her first half marathon with me. ~ Amy Cronk Willow Creek Triathlon. ~ Susan Ellsworth I was going to do a half marathon in the fall in either Cape Cod or Nantucket. ~ Karen Steele Cherry Fest 5K. Many of these races are big fundraisers for clubs and organizations (for example the Cherry Fest 5K was a fundraiser for the North East H.S. Cross Country team). It's just so unfortunate in so many ways. ~ Leann Parmenter I missed out on a half marathon and a week in the Outer Banks in April. ~ Ted Williams Eagle Up Ultra in Canal Fulton Oh. Been wanting to run it for a few years but there was always a conflict. This year was the year. ~ Karen Manganaro #1. Her Times 5k. #2. Art and Sole 5k. Both of these races are near and dear to my heart for so many reasons. But honestly, I am disappointed for all of the races that have been cancelled or gone virtual. I just can’t get into the virtual races. I miss the social aspect of racing, the quick hello’s to peeps as I’m warming up, competing, getting my butt kicked, having good races and bad. I miss all of it. ~ Ginny SackettRunning the Erie Half Marathon and volunteering again at the Erie Marathon. ~ Andy Krahe Really missing the Edinboro Tri! I had to miss its return last year for my son's graduation. This year, it's COVID-19. I was going to do the Olympic distance for the first time ever.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.