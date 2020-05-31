Erie-area bowling centers face uncertain futures as closures continue during pandemic

The Erie-area bowling scene has seen its struggles during the past three months, first suspending league play before ending seasons altogether.

Events scheduled for the late spring have been wiped from the calendars and summer leagues are not able to get underway. Bowling centers must simply wait and hold out hope until they are given the green light.

As non-essential businesses closed beginning March 17, most local alleys figured to wait out two weeks and then open back up. Then, the shutdown lengthened, prompting more concerns.

Centers shut down, closing the attached bars and kitchens along with them. The local establishments hoped to keep their food services open, but that option did not prove cost-effective. Greengarden Lanes recently reopened takeout offerings on Fridays and Saturdays, but even that income is a drop in the bucket.

"It's just putting a small Band-Aid on a big wound," said Mark Wattle, Greengarden's owner. "Our businesses have shut down, but the bills don't stop.“

Wattle is worried about Greengarden's survival. He is hopeful to get through the summer, but would consider himself lucky if that turns out in his business' favor.

"The last two months have killed us,“ he said. ”Even if we opened back up (today), I'd be lucky if I can get through the summer. In the summertime, you just don't have much business."

Wattle considered hosting cornhole events over warmer months when businesses were told they could reopen, but with the small establishments waiting for Erie County to hit the green phase, those plans were squashed.

David Kacprowicz, the owner of Eastland Bowl, has a limited summer schedule at his center. He lamented the loss of revenue as Eastland canceled several events leading into the summer.

Preparing for end-of-season festivities, Kacprowicz stocked his kitchen with food and beverages that ultimately will go to waste once the items hit their expiration dates.

Even if the businesses reopen this summer, both Wattle and Kacprowicz feel that the upcoming months will likely be harsh on the bowling establishments. They feel that most people will want to enjoy outdoor activities.

Owners from Eastway and Westway Lanes held out hope that cancellations of other summer events might push people to look toward bowling as something to do. Both typically try to stay open throughout the entire summer.

"When (the government) gives us the 'go,' we will open up to give people something to do," said Marie Lytle, who owns Westway with her husband, Tom. "With everything else being canceled, maybe they will come in because there's nothing else to do, but we have no idea. We're just waiting to open and see what it brings for us."

Westway has stopped plans for summer league play. Eastway holds out hope that it may be able to conduct leagues, but as each day passes, those hopes dwindle.

"We are hoping to start our summer leagues," said Karen Drake, who is a co-owner at Eastway. "It's going to be touch-and-go to see if we have anything organized. We might just be open for our regular bowling business."

Once businesses are able to open, it is expected they will need to follow regulations handed down by the CDC. They collectively feel that operating at only 50 percent capacity, an expected regulation, will not be conducive to running their operations.

"If we stay at 50 percent, you might as well shut the door right now," Wattle said.

Greengarden has applied for government assistance, which Wattle says would help his business survive the summer, but he has not had luck so far.

Kacprowicz echoed similar sentiments regarding the 50-percent policy. His bar would drop from 16 stools to eight. Regulations state that patrons are not permitted to stand at the bar. Only half of the lanes in the alley would get use. Leagues may be halved or have to be played in shifts.

Drake, at Eastway, said that 50 percent would not be sufficient for that alley, as well. She estimates that Eastway needs to have an idea by mid-July of when the uncertainty will end.

"For what bowling costs universally, Erie is really cheap," she said. "To keep that expense down, we would need to be at more than 50 percent capacity."

Each bowling center is trying to figure out its own way through the unique challenges that today’s circumstances have presented. They are updating facilities to adhere to new regulations with hope that the storm will finally pass. With each day, worries increase.

"This is the first time since owning the bowling alley that I'm really questioning my choice of buying a bowling alley," Wattle said.

Wattle has been sole owner at Greengarden for three years and has been in the business for more than 20.

For Lytle and Drake, they are sisters-in-laws who are part of sister businesses. Eastway has been owned by three generations of Lytles since 1961. Westway was purchased by Marie Lytle’s husband, Tom, in 1999.

Kacprowicz has owned Eastland for more than seven years. He has been close to the sport for 60 years, having picked up the game during his childhood.

"We're doing fine sitting here being closed," he said. "But we'd really like to be open. Absolutely every one of the public centers in town, every one is hurting in their own way. We're all just waiting to see what's going to happen."

Contact Josh Reilly at jreilly@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreilly.