Bobcats are up next in spring series

The Erie Times-News and GoErie.com will honor spring athletes who did not compete in their senior seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each part of the series will include a list of a school’s seniors from spring teams, comments from coaches and photos of top athletes.

Next up is Seneca. (The list of seniors was supplied by school officials. If a team is not shown, it does not have any seniors.)

Coaches’ quotes:

“As a first year head coach I only got to spend a limited time with this years class of seniors. With that limited time it didn’t take long to see that these were the most committed athletes on the team! I’m sad they don’t get a chance to compete in their final season, but I am certain the best is yet to come from this group! Study hard the rest of this school year. And thank you for all that you have done and put into the program! We will miss you!” -- track and field coach Branden Williams

“ 'Great works are not performed by strength, but through perseverance'. Both of these girls came to softball late but through perseverance, they have shown the younger ones to keep going through all hardships.” -- softball coach Brian Martin

Softball

Breanna Phillips

Cheyenne Kaley

Track and Field

Hannah Barnes

Josh Berry

Lauren Colvin

Charles Haibach

Cameron Hochschild

Alex Hopson

Owen Jefferson

Haley Martin

Ryen Phennicie

Emily Plymer

Kris Pregler

Cole Rowell

Brady Watkins

Matt Zajac