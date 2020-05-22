Academy pitcher Chuck Gulick completed a memorable 4-day stretch in 1970

1970: Academy’s Chuck Gulick pitched a no-hitter for the second time in four days and third time in his varsity career. Gulick struck out 12 during the Lions’ 1-0 Lake Shore League victory over Jamestown (New York).

1970: Fairview beat Fort LeBoeuf 5-4 in Erie County League baseball at Waterford. Tom Harvey and Jim Leopold drove in the Tigers’ tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning.

2010: Wyomissing’s boys tennis team won its third straight PIAA Class 2A tournament with a 4-0 victory over Fairview at Hershey Racquet Club. The Tigers sought to become District 10’s first state champions in either class of that tournament.

2012: Tony Plagman hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in the Erie SeaWolves’ 8-7 win vs. Reading. Plagman belted a grand slam in the first inning and had a two-out walkoff RBI single in the ninth.

2019: Cathedral Prep’s baseball team won District 10’s Class 5A championship with a 5-3 victory over Meadville at UPMC Park. Colin Kelly hit one of the Ramblers’ four triples and recorded a save in relief of winning pitcher Jimmy Colvin.

2019: McDowell’s baseball team won District 10’s Class 6A championship with a 10-0, six-inning victory over Erie High at UPMC Park. The Trojans’ Chris Juchno drove in three runs with a home run and a triple.