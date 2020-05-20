Lancers up next in senior athlete series
The Erie Times-News and GoErie.com will honor spring athletes who did not compete in their senior seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Each part of the series will include a list of a school’s seniors from spring teams, comments from coaches and photos of top athletes.
Next up is General McLane. (The list of seniors was supplied by school officials.)
Coaches’ quotes:
“We had three wonderful seniors we were excited to see play this year. Although we are saddened to not see them have that opportunity, they all have bright futures ahead. I couldn’t be more proud of each one of them. It has been an honor to coach such fine young men.” - baseball coach Tom Peyton
“Over the years we have been fortunate to have dedicated, reliable & hard-working young women be a part of our program - this is especially true of the four current seniors, who were all great teammates and players. It is heartbreaking to see their senior year end under these circumstances, but all four of them are going to be very successful in life - largely due to their ability to face and overcome challenges. They will be missed.” - softball coach Hannah Cox
“Losing this season to the pandemic has been a huge disappointment to our track and field athletes—especially to the seniors. Our seniors have been great leaders, they’re committed, they have high goals, and they’ve invested a lot, so it’s tough. What I keep going back to is that in the scope of things, we’ve been fortunate. These kids have had a great experience and a lot of success with track and field. Ben Howe-Jones won four events last spring and led the boys to the D-10 team victory, Devyn Bayle is a District 10 Champion in the 3200, Tim Fair split under 2:00 in the 3200 relay at districts to get his team to states, Olivia Minner is a four-time district medalist, and Ali Lamoreaux anchored the winning 400 relay team at districts last year. And many of these kids are going on to compete in college. When I see them training around town or on campus, I know thing are looking up.” - track and field coach John Guzik
Baseball
Chance Hoehn
Isaac Kennedy
Grady Johnson
---
Softball
Della Mamani
Sydney Schuster
Megan Fay
Sarah Thomas
---
Boys track and field
Josh Campbell
Tim Fair
Ryan Hess
Jared Hoover
Nate Jones
Ben Lipinski
Brayden Miller
Logan Mitchell
Elijah Schreiber
Ian Smith
Sam Wagner
Evan Zehr
---
Girls track and field
Devyn Bayle
Katelyn Crum
Monica Garde
Makayla Jay
Katie Johnson
Rachel Kaulis
Ali Lamoreaux
Olivia Minner
Sydney Patterson
Erin Seeman
Unified Track
Antonio Bitler
Mike Carey
Macie Clark
Matt Decker
Sarah Ames
Taylor Church
Chloe Jones
Zachariah Lofgren
Therese McCarthy
Scott McIntyre
Jerry Paulus
Macie Peyton
Lyric Rauscher
Remlee Robinson
Madison Staszewski
Aaron Stawicki
Logan Thompson
Andrew Yonko