Andre Dillard tops the list of those replacing key veterans

The Eagles' efforts to get younger and faster comes with the realization that some of those younger players have to actually play, and play well.

That means players drafted from 2017-19 especially have to make meaningful contributions this season.

That's because in many cases they're replacing established veterans. That might even include players drafted this year, especially first-round pick Jalen Reagor, a wide receiver, and fourth-round pick K'Von Wallace, a safety.

And really, if second-round pick Jalen Hurts is going to be the backup quarterback, he'll have to be ready if starter Carson Wentz gets hurt, too. But the Eagles' success hinges more on Wentz staying healthy than Hurts having to contribute.

In some areas, the Eagles can continue to rely on veterans.

That's true in the secondary with Darius Slay at one cornerback spot, and veterans Rodney McLeod, Will Parks and the converted cornerback Jalen Mills at safety.

Here's a look at some of the young players who will have to make a major contribution for the first time, in order for the Eagles' plan to succeed.

Note: We're not including tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Avonte Maddox, both drafted in 2018; or defensive end Derek Barnett and linebacker Nathan Gerry, both drafted in 2017. They already have significant roles.

Andre Dillard

The above-mentioned health of Wentz could depend in large part on Dillard, the left tackle who's replacing future Hall of Famer Jason Peters. Dillard, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2019, started three games in place of Peters, and did reasonably well.

But with right tackle Lane Johnson an established Pro Bowl player, it's likely that Dillard will face many of the opponents' top rushers. He might have to handle the likes of Washington rookie Chase Young in the season opener, for example.

There's a chance that Peters could return to the Eagles. The free agent has yet to sign with another team. But it's likely that if Peters does return, it would be as a backup or insurance policy in case Dillard gets hurt or struggles.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside's rookie season was disappointing to say the least, with just 10 catches for 169 yards.

The Eagles seemed to have compensated for the possibility that Arcega-Whiteside, the second-round pick in 2019, might not pan out. They drafted Reagor in the first round, traded for Marquise Goodwin, then drafted John Hightower and Quez Watkins in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Arcega-Whiteside could have a significant role this season if the Eagles decide to release or trade Alshon Jeffery.

He could also get a chance if DeSean Jackson and/or Goodwin, who have had injury issues the past several seasons, get hurt this season.

Ideally, the Eagles would love for Arcega-Whiteside to play a major role. If he can't, the Eagles likely won't be as patient with him as they were with some other young players, such as ...

Sidney Jones

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already gone on record saying that Jones, the Eagles' second-round pick in 2017, is pretty much down to his last chance after three seasons of injuries and inconsistent play.

That was especially true last season when Jones, the Eagles' second-round pick in 2017, made game-saving plays in two games late in the season, yet couldn't get on the field for the playoff game against Seattle.

Jones will have a chance to compete for a starting cornerback job opposite of Slay. It's expected that Maddox will be the main competitor for that spot, with Rasul Douglas, the Eagles' third-round pick in 2017, either moving on or staying as a reserve.

If Jones wins the job, he can expect to see plenty of action as opponents will test him with Slay on the other side.

Josh Sweat

So far, the Eagles haven't signed a veteran pass rusher to rotate in with starters Brandon Graham, who's 32 years old, and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett, who has yet to truly have a breakout season.

The Eagles are putting a lot of faith in Sweat, their fourth-round pick in 2018 who had 4 sacks last season. Sweat, along with Genard Avery, should be a part of the rotation at defensive end.

In the past three seasons, the Eagles have had veterans Vinny Curry (last season), Michael Bennett (2018) and Chris Long (2017 and 2018) as rotational pass rushers. There are some veterans still available. But free agent Jadeveon Clowney, as well as Yannick Ngakoue via trade, both would be very costly.

The Eagles are taking a gamble that Sweat and Avery can help out while hoping that Graham and Barnett are productive and healthy.

T.J. Edwards

The Eagles allowed their top two linebackers from last season to leave in Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The Eagles replaced them with a free agent in Jatavis Brown, who started one game last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, along with two draft picks — Davion Taylor in the third round and Temple's Shaun Bradley in the sixth.

But Taylor is relatively inexperienced, and will likely start out on special teams. And Bradley might also need some time to adjust to the NFL.

Nathan Gerry, the Eagles' fifth-round pick in 2017, became a regular starter last season. That leaves Edwards, whom the Eagles signed as an undrafted free agent last May, as another starter.

Edwards started four games last season, but never played more than 38% of the defensive snaps. He has the opportunity to be one of the two main linebackers.