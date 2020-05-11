Fall and winter D-10 and Varsity Cup All-Stars can register to get free gift package

The Best of Varsity Cup Awards Show has been switched to an online show on June 18 because of the pandemic.

The Erie Times-News still needs fall and winter District 10/Varsity Cup All-Stars to sign up to the website by Friday, May 15, so they can receive a free Varsity Cup gift package. Many athletes have signed up, but the athletes on the list below have not signed up. If you are on the following list, please sign up on the registration page. We will mail each student-athlete a gift package.

If you are the friend or family member of an athlete on the list, please remind them to sign up this week.

We are also honoring seniors from spring sports who did not compete in 2020. If you are a senior spring athlete, please sign up for the Senior Salute. If you know a senior spring athlete, please sign them up for the Senior Salute as soon as possible.

Here’s the list of fall and winter D-10 All-Stars (listed in alphabetical order by school) who are eligible to sign up on the registration page.

Trenton Wheeler, Cambridge Springs, Football

Kody Klein, Cathedral Prep, Cross Country

Jaelen Carson, Cathedral Prep, Football

Jack Oedekoven, Cathedral Prep, Football

Trayshawn L’Amoureux, Cathedral Prep, Football

James Janicki, Cathedral Prep, Football

Mike Lupo, Cathedral Prep, Football

Kareem Carson, Cathedral Prep, Football

Jaheim Williams, Cathedral Prep, Football

Mike Oblich, Cathedral Prep, Football

Jaheim Howard, Cathedral Prep, Football

Luke Sittinger, Cathedral Prep, Football

Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep, Golf

Danny Harrington, Cathedral Prep, Soccer

Fidele Ndagiza, Cathedral Prep, Soccer

Peter Wagner, Cathedral Prep, Soccer

Alfonso Pickens, Cathedral Prep, Basketball

Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Andrew Campbell, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Gavin Ferry, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Mike Rahner, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Jack Kloecker, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Kyle Sargent, Cathedral Prep, Swimming & Diving

Jake Van Dee, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Marques McClorin, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Jamale Crockett, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Kaemen Smith, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Steffan Lynch, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, Wrestling

Noah Bernarding, Cochranton, Cross Country

Cathryn Miller, Cochranton, Volleyball

Maria Amory, Cochranton, Volleyball

Brooke Shrock, Commodore Perry, Volleyball

Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, Wrestling

Meaera Shannon, Conneaut, Cross Country

Noah Richardson, Conneaut, Football

Cassidy Snider, Conneaut, Volleyball

Taylor Kersnick, Conneaut, Volleyball

Hannah Smrcka, Corry, Cross Country

Meg Goodsel, Corry, Volleyball

Lucas Munsee, Corry, Wrestling

Caroline Smelko, Eisenhower, Soccer

Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower, Wrestling

Cael Black, Eisenhower, Wrestling

Marquell Darnell, Erie, Football

Brendyn Thurston, Erie, Football

Trevon Tate, Erie, Football

Jhamien Smith, Erie, Basketball

Cassie Ellsworth, Erie, Swimming & Diving

Aaron Collins, Erie First Christian, Basketball

Michael Grecchany, Fairview, Cross Country

Zach Buckner, Fairview, Cross Country

Ethan Weber, Fairview, Cross Country

Maddison Hayes, Fairview, Cross Country

Timothy Linhart, Fairview, Golf

Jared Franc, Fairview, Golf

Nathan George, Fairview, Soccer

Dylan DaBreo, Fairview, Basketball

Teddy Murphey, Fairview, Swimming & Diving

Annamarie Habusta, Fairview, Swimming & Diving

Audra Carnes, Fairview, Swimming & Diving

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, Football

Melvin Hobson, Farrell, Football

Gary Satterwhite, Farrell, Football

Ray Raver, Farrell, Football

Brian Hilton, Farrell, Football

Sayvion Thomas, Farrell, Football

Taidon Strickland, Farrell, Football

Brice Butler, Farrell, Football

Eric Hopson, Farrell, Basketball

Kyra Crosby, Farrell, Basketball

Emily Kucenski, Fort LeBoeuf, Volleyball

Emily Yaple, Fort LeBoeuf, Soccer

Mackenzie Huston, Fort LeBoeuf, Soccer

Ian Haynes, Franklin, Football

Dalton Buckley, Franklin, Football

Kylie Feltenberger, Franklin, Tennis

Carleigh Koerner, Franklin, Swimming & Diving

R.J. Benedict, General McLane, Soccer

Brooklyn Respecki, General McLane, Soccer

Chyna Hicks, Girard, Soccer

Kayla Sharman, Girard, Basketball

Jordan Schell, Girard, Wrestling

Jonah Lentz, Greenville, Soccer

Colton Osborne, Greenville, Soccer

Benny Cano, Greenville, Basketball

Joseph Somora, Grove City, Cross Country

Gabriel Nichols, Grove City, Cross Country

Jake Reddick, Grove City, Football

Lance Craig, Grove City, Football

Colby Nelson, Grove City, Football

Jacob Irani, Grove City, Soccer

Becca Santom, Grove City, Basketball

Madeline Curtis, Harbor Creek, Cross Country

Eva Reilly, Harbor Creek, Cross Country

Elyssa Hulse, Harbor Creek, Volleyball

Julie Kruszewski, Harbor Creek, Volleyball

Lizzie Hohman, Harbor Creek, Golf

Katie Wall, Harbor Creek, Soccer

Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek, Swimming & Diving

Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, Wrestling

Cole Frazier, Hickory, Cross Country

Cam Colbert, Hickory, Golf

McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, Golf

Kyra Woods, Hickory, Golf

Leah Benson, Hickory, Golf

Paul Morelli, Hickory, Soccer

Molly Piso, Hickory, Soccer

Santina Masters, Hickory, Soccer

Peyton Mele, Hickory, Basketball

Donald Whitehead, Hickory, Basketball

Jason Basile, Hickory, Swimming & Diving

Gio Masters, Hickory, Swimming & Diving

Reanna Daniels, Hickory, Basketball

Carter Gill, Hickory, Wrestling

Corey Longo, Iroquois, Soccer

Angelina Meola, Iroquois, Basketball

Darian Keyser, Jamestown Area, Basketball

Ike Herster, Kennedy Catholic, Basketball

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, Basketball

J.D. McFadden, Maplewood, Football

Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, Football

Kaleb Donor, Maplewood, Football

Maggie Thomas, Maplewood, Volleyball

Chloe Leech, Maplewood, Volleyball

Jordan Roser, Maplewood, Basketball

Joey King, Maplewood, Wrestling

Claire Belton, McDowell, Cross Country

Elijah Lopez, McDowell, Football

Mike Beneski, McDowell, Football

Damon Berarducci, McDowell, Football

Abby Murray, McDowell, Tennis

Brooke Lowry, McDowell, Tennis

Sam Becker, McDowell, Tennis

Abby Soboleski, McDowell, Volleyball

Kelly Miller, McDowell, Volleyball

Skyler Carr, McDowell, Golf

Max Paris, McDowell, Golf

Natalie Brosig, McDowell, Golf

Zoey McClain, McDowell, Golf

Jack Emanuel, McDowell, Soccer

Cole Eaglen, McDowell, Soccer

Natalia Corrales, McDowell, Soccer

Marissa Momeyer, McDowell, Soccer

Alayna Wicker, McDowell, Soccer

William Jeffress, McDowell, Basketball

Jaedan Jefferson, McDowell, Basketball

Matthew Lee, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Erich Fuhrman, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Matthew Su, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Timothy Simon, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Chris Zhou, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Joe Gigliotti, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Jordan Nuzback, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Lexi Pierce, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Beatrice Vieira, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Kyla Kramer, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Uriahe DeVore, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Molly Sebunia, McDowell, Swimming & Diving

Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, Wrestling

Hayden Butterfield, McDowell, Wrestling

Patrick Stevens, Meadville, Cross Country

Matt Puleio, Meadville, Cross Country

Tommy Pollard, Meadville, Football

Aryan Cotterman, Meadville, Football

Hayden Parks, Meadville, Football

Lucy Smith, Meadville, Volleyball

Ryan Ferry, Meadville, Golf

Davyon Butler, Meadville, Basketball

Josh Merchbaker, Meadville, Swimming & Diving

Braden Bosco, Meadville, Swimming & Diving

Daniel Button, Meadville, Swimming & Diving

Gabe Cummings, Meadville, Swimming & Diving

Olivia Philbrick, Meadville, Swimming & Diving

Thomas Pollard, Meadville, Wrestling

Vincen Rinella, Meadville, Wrestling

Trent Tidball, Meadville, Wrestling

Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, Wrestling

Rhoan Woodrow, Meadville, Wrestling

Max Graul, Mercer, Soccer

Darby Miller, Mercer, Soccer

Alex Chess, Mercer, Wrestling

Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep, Football

Alie DiNicola, Mercyhurst Prep, Tennis

Jarrett Harry, Mercyhurst Prep, Soccer

Kerem Onipede, Mercyhurst Prep, Soccer

Jillian Ball, Mercyhurst Prep, Soccer

Ashley VanDamia, Mercyhurst Prep, Soccer

Emily Thompson, Mercyhurst Prep, Basketball

Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, Swimming & Diving

Gabrielle McAllister, Mercyhurst Prep, Swimming & Diving

Maya Morrison, Mercyhurst Prep, Swimming & Diving

Sarah Sweet, Mercyhurst Prep, Swimming & Diving

Brock Pennington, North East, Cross Country

Carter Hassenplug, North East, Golf

Isaiah Swan, North East, Golf

Lydia Swan, North East, Golf

Joshua Makin, North East, Soccer

Preston Runser, Northwestern, Football

Alex Rimel, Northwestern, Football

Julia Wheeler, Northwestern, Basketball

Noah Petro, Oil City, Football

Cam Russell, Oil City, Football

Max Latona, Oil City, Football

Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, Cross Country

Cole Toy, Reynolds, Football

Gary Steen, Reynolds, Wrestling

Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, Wrestling

Cole Toy, Reynolds, Wrestling

Bryce McCloskey, Reynolds, Wrestling

Braydon Herbster, Reynolds, Wrestling

Kane Kettering, Reynolds, Wrestling

Cole Bayless, Reynolds, Wrestling

Sam Hetrick, Saegertown, Cross Country

Kaylee Mulligan, Saegertown, Volleyball

Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, Wrestling

Owen Jefferson, Seneca, Wrestling

Natalie Ostheimer, Sharon, Cross Country

Lane Voytik, Sharon, Football

Ty Eilam, Sharon, Football

Corte Williams, Sharon, Football

Nolan Songer, Sharon, Swimming & Diving

Sully Allen, Sharon, Wrestling

Lauren Kos, Sharpsville, Volleyball

Jackson Doyle, Sharpsville, Basketball

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, Golf

Ryan Davey, Slippery Rock, Soccer

Nathaniel Willison, Slippery Rock, Soccer

Kayla Daugherty, Slippery Rock, Soccer

Emma Hays, Slippery Rock, Soccer

Anna Kadlubek, Slippery Rock, Basketball

Guy Anthony, Titusville, Basketball

Zach Titus, Titusville, Swimming & Diving

Frank Barger, Titusville, Swimming & Diving

Marshall VanTassel, Union City, Wrestling

Sarah Clark, Villa Maria, Cross Country

Sarah DeMarco, Villa Maria, Tennis

Tara Thomas, Villa Maria, Tennis

Rachel Bowen, Villa Maria, Tennis

Kaitlyn Lipps, Villa Maria, Volleyball

Tara Thomas, Villa Maria, Golf

Madison Klinger, Villa Maria, Golf

Chandler MacArthur, Villa Maria, Golf

Ella Raimondi, Villa Maria, Soccer

Alex Velez, Villa Maria, Soccer

Lauren Wagner, Villa Maria, Soccer

Cassidy Creager, Villa Maria, Basketball

Rachel Majewski, Villa Maria, Basketball

Ava Waid, Villa Maria, Basketball

Carissa Dunham, Villa Maria, Basketball

Hannah Kelly, Villa Maria, Basketball

Bella Agresti, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Haley Palmer, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Brooke Smith, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison, Villa Maria, Swimming & Diving

Katie Beyer, Warren, Cross Country

Naomi Hahn, Warren, Cross Country

Ryan Arnold, Warren, Football

Lex Nyquist, Warren, Volleyball

Caleb Lindell, Warren, Soccer

Jessica Susz, Warren, Soccer

Katie Beyer, Warren, Swimming & Diving

Luke Mantzell, West Middlesex, Cross Country

Lia Bartholomew, West Middlesex, Cross Country

Zeb Rubaker, West Middlesex, Football

MaKennah White, West Middlesex, Volleyball

Gianna Effinite, West Middlesex, Golf

Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, Basketball

MaKennah White, West Middlesex, Basketball

Grace Mason, Wilmington, Cross Country

Junior McConahy, Wilmington, Football

Jake Chimiak, Wilmington, Football

Darren Miller, Wilmington, Football

Caelan Bender, Wilmington, Football

Ashlynn McAllen, Wilmington, Tennis

Emily Huff, Wilmington, Soccer