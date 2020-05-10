Three close sporting events highlighted this date in recent Erie history

2003: One day after winning 3-2 in 10 innings, the SeaWolves scored in the top of the 11th to beat Altoona 3-2 again. Noochie Varner, who drove in the winning run the day before, singled and eventually scored on a groundball that was thrown away.

2010: Villa Maria beat Girard 4-3 in Region 3 baseball at Brabender Field. Joe Galleher’s single drove in Jake Joint for the Victors’ winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

2019: Mercyhurst Prep won District 10's Class 2A boys team tennis tournament with a 3-2 victory over Greenville at Westwood Racquet Club. The Lakers advanced to the final thanks to a 3-2 semifinal upset of Fairview, which had won all but two of the district’s small-school titles since the tournament began in 2001.