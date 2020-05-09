Records were set at track and field meets in Erie County on this date

1970: North East’s boys track and field team won the Erie County League meet as Gary Murray was voted the meet’s outstanding athlete. His four victories included meet records in the 880-yard run (2 minutes, 0.2 seconds) and one-mile run (4:26.2).

1970: Edinboro State’s Red team beat the White 14-9 in the Fighting Scots’ spring football game at Sox Harrison Stadium. Joe Sanford and Scott McKissick passed for the Red’s touchdowns.

2003: The SeaWolves allowed 14 hits but turned three double plays to allow just two runs in a 3-2 win at Altoona in 10 innings. Noochie Varner had an RBI single in the 10th inning to make it 3-2, and Rayner Bautista had a perfect relay throw to home plate to gun down a runner to end the game.

2010: Mercyhurst North East’s softball team qualified for the NJCAA World Series with a 4-3 and 7-6 championship round sweep of Community College of Rhode Island in the District 1 tournament at Warwick, Rhode Island. The Saints won the decisive game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

2019: The General McLane boys and Harbor Creek girls were track and field team champions for the Erie County Classic at Harbor Creek’s Paul J. Weitz Stadium. The Lancers’ Nate Price set the meet record in the 3,200-meter run (9 minutes, 34.44 seconds). The Huskies also had record-setters in Katie Wall in the 100 (12.52) and Hope McQueeney in the triple jump (36 feet, 6 inches).

2019: McDowell’s baseball team clinched first place in Region 8 with a 4-2 victory over Cathedral Prep at UPMC Park. The Trojans’ Matt Shepard drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and also recorded a save in relief of starting pitcher Nick Angelo.