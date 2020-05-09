Northern Burlington was recognized recently as a "First Team" Safe Sports School by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, and Athletic Director Dan Uszaki singled out Erin Hallion as a force behind the school’s effort, and an innovator in its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

A treasure.

That's how Dan Uszaki, the Athletic Director at Northern Burlington County Regional High School describes Erin Cearfoss Hallion, his athletic trainer.

It's not just a matter of prestige — not just for the positive light that shone on the Greyhounds' athletic program as Hallion, fellow athletic trainer Morgan Montemore and the rest of the Northern staff earned a second "First Team" Safe Sports School award.

It's something deeper than that.

"She's been here 17 years and she's always pro-Northern," Uszaki said. "She married a Northern Burlington guy. She bleeds blue and gray. That's the way she is. It defines her. She's one of the biggest advocates I have for Northern."

It might surprise you to learn that she wasn't born there. Hallion is originally from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath and Candy Young, an Olympic Qualifier in the hurdles, are also products of Beaver Falls High School.

"That whole area is a hotbed of professional athletes," Hallion said. "Steel mills and sports are pretty much all we've got going on. My big dream was to be a teacher, an athletic trainer, a coach, have a family and do it all."

All of those dreams came true at Northern Burlington; some only recently. Hallion, 41, doesn't teach a class, but she still meets regularly with students.

"They're doing online meetings now," Uszaki said. "They're going above and beyond with Virtual Sports Medicine. She can talk to kids about physical therapy, injury treatments, new injuries — and report on those interactions and keep everybody up to date."

The coronavirus pandemic has tested everyone's adaptability. With no more kids coming to her office for treatment, it was important for Hallion to figure out a way to bring her office to them.

"My number one focus is on connecting," she said. "I want to make sure that kids and parents know that just because they can't see me doesn't mean I'm not there. I still want to help when they feel that nagging tightness. Shoot me an e-mail. We've got a whole lot of means to communicate."

Seven weeks after the school was forced to close it's doors, some of those injuries are resolving themselves. Or else the injured kids aren't as active and don't realize it's not resolving itself.

"You know how they say time heals? It's a lie," Hallion said. "You can't just ignore it and hope it will go away. You have to take some control."

She's also available to look at their schoolwork — read an essay and offer an opinion. Just be a friend.

"We get together on Google hangouts, just to tell each other corny jokes," Hallion said.

Things are going to get serious soon, though. When Hallion says having everyone ready is her top priority, having them healthy is only part of the equation. With doctors unable to schedule office hours, the Greyhounds, and every team, will be hard-pressed to get physicals scheduled in time to be on the field on Day One, once practices and sports resume. And then there's the paperwork, to accompany those physicals. There's a whole procedure to be established.

Fortunately, that's a Greyhounds' strength — hence, the Safe Sports School award, designed to recognize schools that have met recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

Hallion is quick to point out it's not an individual award.

"There's another athletic trainer, first of all," she said. "Really, it's a school district award. Everyone has a role, starting with the custodial department, scrubbing down the wrestling mats and the football equipment. I was coming in one day and Will McKee, our facilities director, asked me to ride on the Gator with him. He said they'd closed one of the roads because of construction, and he was trying to figure out the best way to bring an ambulance on the field. For every aspect of making (sports) safer, there's someone who makes it a priority.

"We asked the football coaches to stay on the field after practice so we could review procedures for injuries. Nobody ever says 'that's not my job.' They were out there in the heat, after practice, when they wanted to go review film, practicing procedures, because that's what we asked them to do. That's how to keep the kids safer."

That's the biggest priority, and for the simplest reason of all — she loves those kids.

"It's such a varied community," she said. "We have some affluent families, we have blue-collar farming families, we have military families. There's a lot of ethnic diversity. We have great athletes who get a lot of attention — everybody loves Bryce Barron — but they're all my kids. You've got to love an average athlete. The kids who struggle to fill in the nooks and crannies around him need love the most."

For Hallion, that's one of the most frustrating things about the coronavirus. Some of those kids will not come back in September, and at Northern Burlington it's not just the seniors.

"My heart is broken for the softball team, and the volleyball team, and all the seniors who I'll never get to say goodbye to," she said. "But also to the four or five military kids being transferred out. I want them all to know that my door will always be open. Of course I'd love to see the softball team play another game, but people like Hayden McCullough, and Max Gillen — they're going to be gone and that's it."

Others will come. Some will be younger brothers and younger sisters, and she'll befriend them with a tale about their siblings, or some remembered image of the new student, as a second grader, playing under the bleachers while big brother battled it out on the court. Or the mat. Or the gridiron.

"Northern Burlington is my home," Hallion said. "Something that really makes my heart full is to see generations coming and going, and families. A family like the Waltons; I've been here 17 years, and I've never not had at least one Walton.

"You fall in love with the families."