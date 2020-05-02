Days after committing to Pitt, Trojans' basketball standout named to Class 6A first team. Kennedy Catholic's Herster named to 2nd team.

A big week for McDowell star basketball player William Jeffress wrapped up Saturday with another big-time accolade.

Jeffress was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A boys basketball all-state first team, which is his third all-state selection in three years. Jeffress was named to the second team as a freshman and as a sophomore.

“It's amazing news and I owe it all to my family, my coaches and my teammates,” Jeffress said. “They helped me become the player I am today. Without them, I wouldn't be anywhere and it feels great to be recognized as one of the best players in the state. It's a really cool honor.”

Jeffress is one of two District 10 players to be named to the Class 6A all-state team along with Gannon recruit Ike Herster of Kennedy Catholic, who was named to the second team. Butler standout and Purdue recruit Ethan Morton edged Jeffress out for Class 6A Player of the Year, while Wilson's Matt Coldren was named the Class 6A Coach of the Year. Jeffress and Morton were set to battle in the PIAA quarterfinals before the coronavirus cancelled the tournament.

Jeffress, a 6-foot 7-inch guard, committed to Pitt on Tuesday morning. He averaged 24.4 points per game this past winter as he reclassified from a junior to a senior in order to graduate this spring. He also finished as the all-time scorer in McDowell history with 1,673 career points and led McDowell to the District 10 Class 6A title and PIAA quarterfinal appearance this season.

Herster, a 6-6 guard, battled Jeffress twice in region play and led District 10 with 27.6 points per game. He is part of a strong recruiting class with the Golden Knights and finished with 1,307 career points. Herster helped Kennedy Catholic win several state championships throughout his career.

“It feels pretty good, Herster said. ”It has always been the goal to be all-state and I worked hard for it.“

ALL-STATE TEAM

Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A boys basketball all-state team:

Class 6A

First team

Ethan Morton, 6-5 Sr. G, Butler

William Jeffress, 6-7 Sr. F, McDowell

Jalen Duren, 6-9 Soph. F, Roman Catholic

Jhamir Brickus, 5-11 Sr. G, Coatesville

Stevie Mitchell, 6-2 Jr. G, Wilson

Jeff Woodward, 6-10 Sr. F, Methacton

Second team

Lynn Greer, 6-1 Sr. G, Roman Catholic

Ike Herster, 6-6 Sr. F, Kennedy Catholic

Karell Watkins, 6-4 Jr. F, Chester

Justice Williams, 6-3 Sophomore G, Roman Catholic

Erik Timko, 6-3 Sr G, Methacton

Yasir Stover, 6-0 Sr. G, Simon Gratz

Third team

Jaelen McGlone, 6-4 Sr. G, Cheltenham

Shaquil Bender, 6-2 Sr. G, Abraham Lincoln

Zach Rocco, 6-2 Sr. G, Penn-Trafford

Jake Hoffman, , 6-3 Sr. F, Mt. Lebanon

Akeem Taylor, 6-4 Sr. G, Chester

Caleb Mims, 6-0 Sr. G, Bethlehem Freedom

Player of the year: Ethan Morton, Butler

Coach of the year: Matt Coldren, Wilson