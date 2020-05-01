Saturday morning, Pennsylvania’s woods may be a noisy place.

Clucks, yelps, gobbles and the occasional shotgun blast will be heard across the fields and wooded hillsides as dawn greets the opening of spring turkey season.

This year, the statewide spring season runs from May 2 to 30. During the first half of the season until May 16, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until noon. During the second half of the season from May 18 until the closing day, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

The spring season is limited to bearded birds, and the season is timed to begin after the gobblers have mated the hens and hens have begun incubating their nests. This way, hens are unlikely to be disturbed or accidentally killed. The gobblers do not assist with nest incubation or raising the young, and one gobbler will breed with several females.

A frequent question from nonhunter is if the object of the hunt is to kill a mature gobbler or a jake, why are the regulations written to include “bearded birds.” Gobblers have beards and hens do not, right?

One of the major factors in determining whether the turkey you see is a tom or a hen is the presence of a beard. Occasionally, hens will grow a beard just like a doe will occasionally grow antlers. Since bearded hens are not common and most hens are already nesting in the spring season, Pennsylvania and many other wildlife agencies allow hunters to take any bearded bird, believing that the harvest of bearded hens will be quite small and not affect the overall population.

Research has shown this is the case. However, hunters should still be discerning and try to avoid taking bearded hens.

Nonhunting outdoor folk should not be worried while partaking in their favorite outdoor activity during this hunting season. Last year’s spring turkey season hit an all-time high for hunter safety. For the first time in history, not a single hunting-related shooting incident was recorded during the season.

“Following a multiyear initiative to reduce the number of incidents during turkey seasons through education and awareness, the (state) game commission is happy to announce a full calendar year without any turkey hunting-related shooting incidents,” hunter-trapper education coordinator Meagan Thorpe said in a commission press release.

All visitors to state game lands, or anywhere turkey hunting is legal for that matter, are advised to wear some sort of florescent orange clothing during the season. Keep in mind that turkey hunters are not required to wear or post florescent orange and may be hidden in a camouflage blind while hunting. While not required, it is a good idea for hunters to post an orange band or leave their orange hat in the vicinity of their setup. I voluntarily post mine about 30 feet out and in the direction I feel hunters or others would approach.

Decoy use is a common tactic for the spring turkey hunter. Hen and jake decoys strategically placed in an open field will lure a mature tom within shotgun range while keeping his attention off the hunter.

A jake is an immature male turkey, usually a first-year bird. Older male turkeys, referred to as gobblers or toms, will want to bully the jake away from his hens.

With this in mind, never try to sneak up on turkey you might see in a field. It might be a decoy, or could be a real turkey drawn into a decoy spread.

Mike Barcaskey is a local sportsman. He can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.