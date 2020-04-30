Central Valley’s Isiah Warfield is a second-team selection on the Pa. Class 4A all-state basketball team.

CENTER TWP. -- According to Pennsylvania sports reporters who cover high school basketball, Isiah Warfield ranks as the seventh-best player in the state in Class 4A.

Warfield didn't get enough votes to make the first-team on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ all-state team. But the 6-foot-4 senior guard from Central Valley did get more votes than anyone else who made second-team.

"Any time you make all-state in any classification, you've done well," said CV coach Brandon Ambrose. "There's only a select group of guys who get picked for that team."

The top vote-getters on the 4A all-state team are indeed a star-studded group.

The six-player first-team includes Player of the Year Jordan Longino, a 6-4 forward from Germantown Academy who has major-college offers from programs such as Ohio State, Villanova and Penn State.

It include John Camden, a 6-7 forward from Archbishop Carroll who has offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Miami (Fla.) and Florida. It includes Elijah Taylor, 6-8 forward from Imhotep Charter who's a Notre Dame recruit.

"That's great. I'm happy and honored to selected second-team," said Warfield, who averaged 20.8 ppg this past season and will continue his career at Liberty, an NCAA Division I program located in Lynchburg, VA.

"That's a well-deserved honor," Ambrose said. "Isiah is a great player. He had a great year. He's a Division I player going to a great school. He basically led us in every category. Scoring, assists and rebounds. He did in all for us and he played in a very competitive league."

Warfield earned first-team all-state honors in 2A as a sophomore and junior while playing for Sewickley Academy. When he transferred to Central Valley for his senior year, he played in Section 2.

In recent years, that's been the most competitive among the WPIAL's 4A sections. It's a section that's included the likes of New Castle, Quaker Valley, Blackhawk and Ambridge.

"It was definitely better competition (than 2A)," Warfield said. "It really helped my game playing against bigger and stronger guys. That will help me as I move on to the next level."