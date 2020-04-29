WAYNESBORO — Chris Vores isn't afraid to get his boots wet, or, for that matter, to enter the domain of the wild animals and feel part of it.

Vores is a seasoned hiker whose goal is to complete the Appalachian Trail. He was on the trail during a vacation from work back in March, but the hike was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. His hiking experiences could fill volumes, and fill many walls with his photographs from on and off the trails.

When life as we knew it resumes, Vores will once again take to the trails.

"Hiking is great exercise, and I've lost 45 pounds and kept it off," Vores said. "My hikes around the local Appalachian Trail can go from six to 14 miles a day with my dog Nero, but my longer hikes I go solo and recently covered a section hike of 19 miles. My longest hike in a single day was in Spain; I covered 31 miles, averaging over 18 miles a day for ten days. The longest trail I have hiked at one go was the Long Trail in Vermont, which covers the state from south to north and is the nations' oldest trail."

Bigger and better things are ahead for Vores. This summer Vores plans to hike the 240-mile Trans Adirondack Route in New York state. Established in 2013, the Trans ADK Route is a primitive pathway that traverses New York's Adirondack Park, the largest park and forest preserve in the Lower Forty-Eight states.

"It appeals to me since it has only 14 people registered who have hiked it all. It would be great to be one of the first," said Vores.

Q&A with Chris Vores

Q: Take us back and describe your hikes over the years and what you learned from them?

A: My first experiences hiking, tenting, canoeing and backpacking were with Boy Scout Troop 88 at Otterbein Church in Waynesboro. I can recall ten years of summer camp at Camp Sinoquipe near Fort Littleton, Pennsylvania, and it is where I learned being around others who love the outdoors as much as I do.

In the scouts, we had multiple Winter Jamborees with the temperature below zero, hiking and setting up our tents in foot deep snow while having a really great time doing it. We were not ultra-light backpackers back then for sure. But we did learn what we needed to take on our trips, and it was those overnight trips which allowed me to dial in what I take with me on my hikes now.

We did a 50-mile week long canoe trip on the Kinzua Dam and Lake in 1976, and it was trips like that which planted the seeds for hiking longer distances and gave me the confidence to hike places such as the Sierras in California where the closest road is 35 miles away.

Q: Go through your checklist in preparation for a hike and for while you are on the trail.

A: Over the past few years I have dialed in my pack weight starting over 35 pounds, and now I am typically sub-20 pounds depending on the hike and distance.

My checklist is based on the time of year, distance, food/water required. For instance, I did a hike over Christmas, and I took a pack which could carry all my heavier winter gear, with temperatures near or below zero; my pack was close to 30 pounds. My hikes in the summer do not require a lot of clothing, so I can hike longer days with a much lighter pack.

To navigate my hikes, I use a variety of apps available, including Guthook, Gaia and All Trails. There are paper books for various trails such as ALDHA's Thru Hiker Companion for the Appalachian Trail or Blue Line to Blue Line for the 240-mile Trans Adirondack Route.

For my meals, I prefer to carry a lot of Mountain House type meals and other brands which are freeze dried and a stove and fuel to heat up water. If I go longer, the typical trail fare includes high calorie dense foods.

Q: What have been some of your favorite excursions?

A: My two best-loved hikes have very different reasons. I hiked the Portuguese Camino on the Coastal Route from Porto, Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Galicia in NW Spain last year. It was culturally appealing to me because of the food, wine, historical sites and the people. The cuisine was incredible, the drinks the best.

I walked on roads and bridges made by the Romans, passed Iron Age sites, convents and churches dating from a thousand years ago. The people I met were friendly and welcoming.

My most exciting hike is my current journey on the Appalachian Trail which I started in 2014. But I have many hikes on my bucket list to include the Trans Adirondack Route, Central Divide trail, Pacific Northwest Trail, Pacific Crest trail, Everest Base Camp and Te Araroa in New Zealand.

Q: Have you ever felt unsafe or at risk on the trail?

A: Hiking does take a lot of stamina, persistence and mental fortitude, and I have rarely felt out of place in the wild. People ask if bears, snakes or weather ever bothered me; the worst thing I ever had happen to me was a spider bite the day I was getting off the trail. I would recommend carrying a GPA-enabled device like a SPOT for emergencies.

Q: Do you think you will ever get to complete the Appalachian Trail?

A: I currently hike when I can get vacation time, and I'm constantly trying to knock out all 2,180 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Currently, I have 650 miles done. I do stay in touch with the trail when I am not hiking by doing trail magic. I try to help hikers passing through the local area on the AT.

Trail magic comes in many forms of help: it can include a ride to town, a bottle of water, perhaps a free meal or anything a thru hiker may need.

Which comes to my second best-loved hike, in June 2014 near Pen Mar Park, Maryland. I met and/or helped 20 to 40 hikers. A month later, I started a hundred-mile hike southbound on the AT near Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts. It allowed me to run into most of the hikers I met previously hiking northbound, plus a few I knew from trailjournals.com including a real-life astronaut whose trail name is Astro Guy.

Many people who hike the long distances do not go by their real names for obvious reasons; they us what we call Trail Names. My trail name is Soggy. Many people start their long-distances hikes are christened with a trail name for a multitude of reasons. Some names are ones such as Redbeard, Achilles, Tribute, Wild, Chair, Wild Turkey, Red Robin, Hiking Viking, Toasted Toad, Swiss Miss, Owlbear, Medic, The Pope and many others.

The trail community has a unique social circle you become a part of. Andy many of my multiple years' long friendships started by chance meetings on the trail. I think it is because you instantly have something in common — hiking.

Q: What are some of the outreach programs you have been and are a part of?

A: My hiking has me involved with multiple hiking clubs such as the American Pilgrims on the Camino, Confraternity of St. James, ATC, PATC, PCTA, PNTA and ALDHA.

This past fall I was elected to ALDHA board of directors. The Applachian Long Distance Hikers Association (ALDHA) is an off-trail family of hikers, dreamers (those who dream of thru hiking the AT) and friends of the trail who are working to preserve, protect and promote the long distance hiking experience — not only on the AT but other long distance trails.

It is a great club to be a part of, and I am heading the 39th annual Gathering's Hiker Fair to be held in Abingdon, Virginia this Columbus Day weekend.

I recommend any who might be interested to join ALDHA.org for $10 a year, which gives people access to the digital version of the Thru-Hikers Companion of the Appalachian Trail.