Erie-area boys basketball

Eric Hopson put together a solid career at Farrell with more than 1,000 points and was rewarded with another accolade on Tuesday.

Hopson was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A boys basketball all-state third team after averaging 21.2 points per game. The 6-foot 1-inch senior guard led the Steelers to the Region 2 title this year and the District 10 Class 2A championship during the 2018-19 season. He was also named to the all-district small-school team and voted to the Region 2 first team and the Region 2 Player of the Year.

Nasine Poplar out of Philadelphia powerhouse Math, Civics & Sciences was named the Class 2A Player of the Year in the state, while WPIAL power Our Lady of Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez is the Coach of the Year.

Class 2A

First team

Nasine Poplar, 6-4 Jr. G, Math, Civics & Science

Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0 Sr. G, Constitution

Jake DiMichele, 6-3 Soph. F, Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Dante Spadafora, 6-0 Sr. G, Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Andy Zuchelli, 6-2 Sr. G North Star

Abe Atiyeh, 6-0 Sr. G, Moravian Academy

Second team

Isaac Marshall, 6-2 Sr. F, Academy of the New Church

Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Jr. G, Executive Education

Malik Smith, 6-3 Sr. G, Sto-Rox

Tvon Jones, 6-4 Sr. G, Math, Civics & Science

Malik Ramsey, 6-3 Sr. G, California

Tyler Fritz, 6-3 Sr. F, Marian Catholic

Third team

Jessiah Witherspoon, 5-10 Sr. G, Bishop Guilfoyle

Eric Hopson, 6-2 S. F, Farrell

Jackson Piotrowski, 6-6 Sr. F, Delco Christian

Kieran Burrier, 6-0 Sr. F, Holy Cross

Titus Wilkins, 6-4 Sr. F, Executive Education

Darius Ellis, 6-7 Sr. F, Dock Mennonite

Player of the year: Nasine Poplar, Math, Civics & Science

Coach of the year: Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of Sacred Heart