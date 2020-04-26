Big offense highlights SeaWolves ’ three wins; area girls picked all-state for basketball in 2019

2005: The Erie SeaWolves clubbed five home runs — two by David Espinosa and one each by Don Kelly, Victor Mendez and Michael Woods — in a 15-11 win over Altoona. The SeaWolves had 15 hits.

2009: The Erie SeaWolves’ Ryan Strieby hit a grand slam and Brennan Boesch had three hits, including a homer, and added three RBIs in an 8-4 victory over Harrisburg.

2012: The Erie SeaWolves had a seven-run first inning, including two singles by Niuman Romero, in a 9-2 win at Trenton. Romero finished with four hits and three RBIs.

2019: Ali Benim of Harbor Creek, Addy Cross of Villa Maria and Angelina Meola of Iroquois were voted to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state girls basketball teams in their classes. Benim (Class 5A), Cross (Class 4A) and Meola (Class 2A) were each second-team selections.