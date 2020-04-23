The United States Soccer Academy was permanently shut down last week, which means an uncertain future for players who opted out of high school to attend its member academies.

Most of them aren't coming back.

There's not going to be an influx of talent into local high school soccer, at least not immediately this fall. The long-term effects of the shutdown of the United States Development Academy, announced last week, aren't going to be known or felt for some time to come.

The Academy was a league that featured youth clubs from Major League Soccer, the United Soccer League and other organizations – most of them unaffiliated with larger leagues, but all dedicated to developing players for the highest tiers of the sport. Many of the clubs — in particular, the MLS affiliates — are all-inclusive; they're 10-month programs that replace traditional high schools entirely.

Local coaches have a wait-and-see attitude to the organization's demise. It may ultimately strengthen their teams, by taking away alternatives, but it’s likely that at least some alternatives will remain in place.

"The Academy system is done. I don't know how much that will affect us," Shawnee boys coach Ryan Franks said. "The MLS Academies were always the strongest. They're going to form their own league."

Slots at MLS Academies — those formed by the member teams of Major League Soccer — were always the most coveted, because they have the most resources and naturally, the most direct pipeline to the top tier of US soccer. For that reason, they've been able to attract the strongest players.

It's likely the league will identify the strongest of the non-affiliate academies and invite them to join that league. Those academies can load their rosters with the best players among the non-invitees. Some of the remaining players may then end up back on high school fields.

There's speculation that this move, on the part of the USDA, was in the works for some time, but was accelerated when the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of play last month.

It's also possible that academies will move from a 10-month to a six-month year, which might allow some players to double up between academies and high-school teams, if that's their wish.

"Going forward, if PDA (perhaps the strongest unaffiliated New Jersey academy) and some of the others decide to do that, that's where you might see a lot of kids coming back," Franks said.

It won't affect Shawnee, though. Franks said there was just one current academy player who would otherwise have been on the Shawnee roster. Paxten Aaronson, who would have been a junior this year, has been a Philadelphia Union prospect for the past five years.

"He's not coming back," Franks said. "The Union will have a spot for him to play in. The best of the best will still be gone."

Fisher Hudak, who engineered Ocean City's sectional quarterfinal upset of Moorestown in November, began his high-school career at Palmyra, but left to join a soccer academy. Panthers' coach Mike Papenberg said he lost another one this year.

"Angus Kenson, who would have been a freshman this year, is taking online classes and playing for an academy," he said. "So there's one guy we would have had. Some of the bigger schools are hit harder."

Franks said that two years ago, Shawnee was down 10 players. Four were in the Union Academy, one in the New York Red Bulls' Academy and five in unaffiliated academies, who might have been in a position to come back now if they were still in school.

Some have been more fortunate. There weren't as many girls' academies as boys to begin with. Those that existed are, for that reason, less likely to find the soft landing that some of the boys' schools will find. But girls haven't moved to academies at the same rate in any case.

"It's never affected my program directly," Moorestown girls coach Bill Mulvihill said. "It's indirectly affected me because schools that we're playing have lost girls to development academies, but our roster wasn't affected."

One roster that was profoundly affected was Eastern of Voorhees. The Vikings won the South Jersey Group 4 championship and the Coaches Tournament on the way to a 25-1 record. Consider what they might have done with seven more academy-level players.

Eastern coach Jamie McGroarty is in the same wait-and-see mode as most of his peers, at this point.

"We haven't been in school and I haven't had contact with any of them yet," McGroarty said. "I don't know what they're going to do. Two are graduating, but the rest could well come back."

It raises another issue if that happens, though. Eastern's 25-game win streak ended with a 1-0 loss in the state semifinal. How will the girls who achieved that react to those who chose not to take part?

"That is a real issue," McGroarty said. "I'll have to talk to the leaders among the girls about that and see how we think they should handle that. It's true — they chose not to be here — it's something we're going to have to talk about.

"On the field, we'd love to see them come back."