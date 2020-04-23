After excelling for the first part of his freshman year at Palmyra, Hudak went to the Next Generation Leadership Academy in Pemberton

Fisher Hudak left everyone wanting more, at least in Burlington County.

As a freshman at Palmyra High School in 2016, Hudak scored a goal in each of his first 10 games. The Panthers got hot in the playoffs and marched all the way to the Central Jersey Group 1 championship game.

A 1-0 setback to Asbury Park was tough to take, but you couldn't help but consider that team's upside — Hudak, Brett Maute, Tommy Shover, Gio Nahrwold and goalkeeper Liam Brett were all on the pitch that day. All but Hudak played huge roles in what followed — sectional final runs in 2017 and '18.

But Hudak took another path. He spent the second half of his freshman year and all of his sophomore year at the Next Generation Leadership Academy in Pemberton, an all-inclusive school that let him concentrate year 'round on developing as a soccer player.

"We used an online platform called Connection Academy, and did all of our schoolwork online," Hudak said. "We went to school, physically, and did the online work in the same place, and then we had two training sessions every day. I loved it. I would never have left, but unfortunately it folded."

Playing for NGLA meant there was no structured season, but Hudak said there was a game "pretty much every week" while he was there. The Academy had a 10-month school year, so like other high-school kids, he had the summer off, except for a game every once in a while.

Hudak said the academic part was easy for him. He worked at his own pace, which left him ahead of the curve, both at NGLA and at Ocean City High School. His family had moved by the time the academy closed. He felt like he was ahead of his fellow students, once he got back to a conventional classroom.

Ocean City had some advantages, too.

"Camaraderie — it was just a different feeling," he said. "You had a regular school day, and instead of training sessions, you had regular classes. It was definitely different. One of the things academies can't compete with is all the extra-curricular activities. We had things like camping trips that made it easy to make friends and made the transition easy."

High-school soccer was also totally different — not just in terms of skill levels, but also in style of play. Academy soccer is based on possession. It's quick, but also deliberate. It emphasizes build-up. There's a lot more kicking and running in the high-school game.

"I actually got a little lucky," Hudak said. "The coach at Ocean City (Aaron Bogushefsky) played with a good style. He liked to focus on possession and make sure the defense was prepared."

Hudak scored nine goals and served six assists for the Raiders, who upset top-seeded Moorestown on the way to the South Jersey Group 3 championship game.

Beyond that, his senior year has taken an ironic twist — he's back to online learning, because the coronavirus pandemic has shut the schools down.

Hudak will move on to study biology on a pre-med track, with thoughts of following his father, a dentist, into the medical field.

First, he's going to give academy life another try.

"I'm going to take a gap year," Hudak said. "I plan on doing it with SALA."

The Scholar Athlete Leadership Academy was founded by the NGLA leadership. Hudak declined to stay with them at the time, but now he feels like it's his best chance to play high-level soccer and see how far he can pursue his soccer dreams. There will be opportunities to play in England and Spain, and a chance to focus full time on the game again.

So was it worth it? Would he recommend the academy experience for a skilled eighth grader?

"That's a really good question," Hudak said. "I guess it depends on what his goals are. If he's looking to play D1 soccer, I'd push him toward an academy. But if he wants the whole high-school experience, and to play at a lower level in college, I'd say go to high school.

"They’re both great opportunities."