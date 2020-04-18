Erie Times-News honors Cathedral Prep senior Ethan Neff

Cathedral Prep senior Ethan Neff is the repeat winner of the Erie Times-News District 10 Male Swimmer/Diver of the Year. He only wishes he would have had the chance to repeat as a state champion, too.

Neff was selected as the 2020 D-10 Male Swimmer/Diver of the Year after he claimed District 10 Class 2A gold medals in four events — two individual and two relays.

However, as Neff was preparing to go for his second consecutive state championship in the 100-yard backstroke in March, the PIAA postponed the Class 2A championships because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meet was eventually canceled.

Neff did get a chance, though, to show his considerable skills during the D-10 meet at S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

He won the 100 backstroke in a time of 50.68 seconds, which gave him the second seed for the state meet. He also won the 100 butterfly (52.69).

In addition, he swam legs on the winning 200-yard medley relay (district-record 1:35.76) and 400 freestyle relay (3:11.58), both of which were seeded No. 1 before the state meet.

Neff also missed an opportunity to go out as a state champion with his teammates. The Ramblers won the PIAA Class 2A team title in 2019 and were a threat to win again.

He will continue to compete next season at the University of Pittsburgh.

Neff edged teammate Michael Rahner and Hickory diver Gio Masters for District 10’s top honor. Rahner was a winner in four events at the D-10 meet. Masters won his third consecutive D-10 Class 2A diving title.