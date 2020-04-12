Drew Brees, Venus Williams among presenters for 10th annual awards show, which will be held online June 18.

The Erie Times-News is changing its annual Best of Varsity Cup Awards Show from a physical event originally scheduled for June 24 to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student-athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

"The Times-News and Gannett officials did not want to cancel the in-person event that we so enjoy, but we felt it was critical to create a new path to celebrate our high school athletes as we face the public challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," sports editor Jeff Kirik said. "The Times-News and Gannett are devoted to offering a high-energy, dynamic show that will be special and memorable for all honorees."

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, GoErie.com/VarsityCup thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, like partners Logistics Plus and Allegheny Health Network/St. Vincent Hospital.

The awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Celebrity athletes will be participating in the awards presentation and include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the cross country and track awards presenter, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will honor Athlete of the Year winners in each sport, and a Male and Female Athlete of the Year for District 10, along with other awards such as Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Comeback Athlete of the Year and Team of the Year.

"All of us at Logistics Plus are proud to be associated with the Best of Varsity Cup for a fourth consecutive year, and we are honored to recognize these outstanding local athletes," said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "A lot of our employees come from these local schools, and so we’re big fans of Erie and we’re big fans of sports. This is something these kids will cherish for the rest of their lives, and we’re glad to be a part of it."

The Times-News will also honor senior athletes who lost their spring seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. District 10 and Varsity Cup All-Stars who register online by Sunday, May 10, on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Best of Varsity Cup Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at GoErie.com/VarsityCup.

