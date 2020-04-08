NFL remote draft: From Goodell's basement to Giants GM's 'computer folks,' a look (sort of) at what could go wrong

The NFL announced Monday that the draft will be entirely remote, with team executives working from their own homes.

So forget the Saints' idea to move their "war room" to an empty New Orleans bar with social distancing guidelines in place, and executives getting their temperatures taken before they walk in.

And forget any other team's idea to sequester in a hotel ballroom, or at vacant bowling alleys with teams bowling every other lane in between picks.

Instead, everything will be done remotely, with team execs using video conferencing, texting or Facetime. Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be waiting for the pick to announce from his man-cave in his sweats, scraggly reddish-gray beard and flannel shirt that he has worn for the past 10 days.

On his head, Goodell has a baseball cap with the NFL logo on it that actor Rob Lowe wore to the Super Bowl.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, a few things ...

It is 8 p.m. on April 23, and Goodell puts down his can of beer, stifles a burp and looks into his computer screen. Behind him is a videoscreen with the fountains cascading at The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where the draft was supposed to be held.

Then he announces:

"Welcome to the 2020 NFL draft. Here at the NFL, we understand the plight facing people around the world with the coronavirus pandemic. We're sympathetic to those going through this unimaginable crisis, but we feel that holding the NFL draft as scheduled will provide people with a sense of normalcy through all of the turmoil and tragedy ..."

Goodell looks at the message at the bottom of his screen: "ROGER ... UNMUTE YOUR SPEAKER!!!! NOBODY CAN HEAR YOU!!!!"

Goodell unmutes, then continues: "Sorry about that, I forgot to unmute. Anyway, the 2020 NFL draft is ready to begin. The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock. You have 10 minutes."

During those 10 minutes, there's supposed to be a Bengals' highlight package from the 2019 season. But you can only show so many highlights of quarterback Andy Dalton getting sacked, or the defense giving up touchdown after touchdown.

So there's still seven minutes remaining when the cameras pan back to Goodell's empty recliner chair because Goodell got up to get a few snacks.

Goodell returns, checks his phone, and says: "I have just received a text from the Bengals. With the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU."

Goodell's wife and kids pretend they're the thousands of fans who were expected to be on hand in Las Vegas. They cheer wildly, sounding noisemakers and blowing horns, and shooting confetti around the room. Meanwhile, the videoscreen behind Goodell shows a picture of someone being rowed in a boat to represent how the draftees were going to be rowed to the podium in Las Vegas.

It's the Giants' turn at No. 4, and as their 2019 highlights are showing, you can hear crunching noises in the background, followed by a gulping noise, and then, "Ahhhhhh."

Goodell forgot to mute his screen after announcing Detroit's pick at No. 3 and decided to snack on some potato chips and take a swig of soda in between picks.

Only the Giants aren't ready when the 10 minutes are up.

That's because Giants GM Dave Gettleman is on the phone with his "computer folks" as the NFL Network feed substitutes the Brady Bunch squares for what was supposed to be video of the Giants' Zoom meeting.

Gettleman is frantically trying to join the meeting with his personnel executives and scouts. His "computer folks" are telling him, "Click on 'Join A Meeting' in the top right corner of your screen!"

Gettleman responds: "OK. I just did that. Now I need the name of the meeting." His IT person answers: "Type in, 'ELI RETIRED'"

Finally, Gettleman joins the conference and asks for a name to draft. Then Gettleman takes out his flip phone, extends the antenna, waits for the dial tone and dials Goodell's number.

"Roger, we have our pick!" Gettleman says.

"It's about time," Goodell responds. They hang up and Goodell looks into the camera and says: "With the fourth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select ... Eli Manning."

Apparently, Gettleman had joined the Zoom meeting entitled "ELI FOREVER" set up by a bunch of Eagles fans.

Giants coach Joe Judge quickly calls Goodell back and says: "Sorry about that, we're still trying to get Dave up to speed on analytics and, well, computers in general."

Judge then relays the team's pick. Goodell announces the player, and the Goodell family boos in the background.

Goodell, who forgot to mute his computer, can be heard saying: "I gotta deal with seven rounds of this (expletive)?"

Anyway, the pace starts to pick up when it comes to the Eagles' turn to pick later in the first round (no spoilers as to whether the Eagles traded up or back).

Howie Roseman is sitting in his home office. After consulting with his personnel department, scouts and head coach Doug Pederson, Roseman is ready to make the Eagles' pick.

Just then, there's a knock at his door.

"Dad, can I come in?" one of Roseman's kids yells.

"Not now, I'm busy," Roseman responds.

"But I really need to talk to you," he says, and pushes the door open, saunters over to where Roseman is sitting, and says, "Watch'ya doin'?"

"I'm about to make our first-round draft pick," Roseman responds.

"Oooh, can I do it? Please, please, please."

"Sure, why not?" Roseman responds as he lifts his 8-year-old son onto his lap.

"Thanks Dad!" he says.

Then Roseman writes down the name for his son to read. The son looks at the name, turns to his father and says, "Come on, Dad, we can't take an offensive lineman in the first round again."

Roseman responds, "Ok, fine. Then writes down the name of a wide receiver."

The son says: "That's better," and reads the name.

Finally, the first round comes to an end at about 12:30 a.m., about an hour later than it should have.

Goodell looks into the camera, with potato chip, popcorn and cookie remnants on his shirt, and says: "Thanks everyone for watching the first round of the NFL draft. Tune in tomorrow night for Rounds 2 and 3."

Then Goodell looks at the message at the bottom of his screen, and says: "Darn it, I forgot to 'unmute' again!"