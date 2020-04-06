Could the Eagles trade up to land speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs?

Let's say that the Eagles’ first-round target is Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, even though it is believed by many draft analysts that Ruggs won't be available when the Eagles pick at No. 21.

The Eagles have already traded away two of their 10 draft picks to get Darius Slay. But as you'll see in this first-round mock draft, the Eagles will have little choice but to trade one more of their picks to land either Ruggs or LSU's Justin Jefferson:

1. Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Bengals need a franchise quarterback, and Burrow put up prolific numbers leading LSU to the national championship. The Bengals need to give him a supporting cast.

2. Washington, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

This might be a surprise after Washington used its first-round pick last year on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. But Washington has a new coach in Ron Rivera, and he'll want his own quarterback to build with.

3. Detroit, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions also traded their top cornerback in Darius Slay to the Eagles, and they'll need a replacement. Plus, the Lions have Marvin Jones as their star wide receiver.

4. N.Y. Giants, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The Giants struck gold last year with wide receiver Darius Slayton in the fifth round. They're in decent shape at WR with Slayton, Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard.

5. Miami, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Tagovailoa was likely the Dolphins' target, but with Cincinnati and Washington staying put, there was no way to get him. But Miami needs someone to throw to stud receiver DeVante Parker.

6. L.A. Chargers, Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Chargers need a quarterback, but this is too early for Jordan Love. And it would be hard for L.A to pass on Simmons. Either way, with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, they're in good shape at wide receiver.

7. Carolina, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers spent free agency addressing the offense, getting QB Teddy Bridgewater, left tackle Russell Okung and WR Robby Anderson. They'll go defense here.

8. Arizona, Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Cardinals traded for stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins to go along with the ageless Larry Fitzgerald, and they have QB Kyler Murray entering his second season. The next step is adding to the offensive line.

9. Jacksonville, Javon Kinlaw, DT, S. Carolina

It would be tempting for the Jaguars to go for a wide receiver. But Jacksonville has lost many of its best defensive players the last few years, with Yannick Ngakoue likely next to leave.

10. Cleveland, Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns have the skill position players. They just need to provide QB Baker Mayfield with time to throw. Becton, at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds, is a good place to start.

11. N.Y. Jets, Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

This is not good for the Eagles, but the Jets get the best WR available even though they signed Breshad Perriman in free agency. This will infuriate the Raiders.

12. New England Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.

Trade with Las Vegas: Flummoxed by the Jets taking their guy, the Raiders move back so the Patriots can draft Tom Brady's successor.

13. San Francisco, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl last season, but the offense went flat late. Lamb will help there.

14. Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Bucs are loaded at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Delaware native Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay will need to protect Brady.

15. Denver, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Eagles will be holding their breath here because the Broncos could use a wide receiver. But they'll go with an offensive lineman to protect QB Drew Lock.

16. EAGLES, Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Trade with Atlanta: The Eagles will move one pick ahead of Dallas to get Ruggs, who ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash, and who had touchdowns on one-quarter of his touches while in college. The Eagles will give up their pick at No. 21 and their third-rounder, along with a fourth-rounder in 2021. It'll be worth it.

17. Dallas, C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Cowboys could have gone in several directions here, but Henderson is the choice to replace departed cornerback Byron Jones.

18. Miami, Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins need help in the secondary. This is the pick they got from Pittsburgh for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. They'll get his replacement.

19. Las Vegas, Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Had the Eagles stayed at 21, the Raiders would have taken Jefferson here, so the Eagles would have had to trade up for either Jefferson or Ruggs.

20. Jacksonville, K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

The Jaguars are rebuilding the defense, so to get Chaisson along with Kinlaw in the first round makes for a powerful defensive line whether Ngakoue stays or not.

21. Atlanta, Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Trade with Eagles: The Falcons shore up a defense that has lost many of their key players over the last few years.

22. Minnesota, A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings lost Xavier Rhodes to the Colts, and need to start rebuilding at cornerback.

23. Las Vegas, A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Trade with New England: Now that the Raiders got the WR they needed to pair with running back Josh Jacobs, they can continue to rebuild the defensive line.

24. New Orleans, Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.

The Saints would love to give Drew Brees one more weapon at receiver to go along with Michael Thomas.

25. Minnesota, Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims is the speedy replacement for Stefon Diggs, who was traded to Buffalo.

26. Miami, D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins did sign former Eagle Jordan Howard, but Swift will share carries with him, much like Miles Sanders did last season before Howard got hurt.

27. Seattle, Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

The Seahawks had the fewest amount of sacks in the NFC last season. Gross-Matos will help fix that.

28. Baltimore, Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Ravens will fortify a position in which former Eagle L.J. Fort surprisingly ended up playing a key role.

29. Tennessee, Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

The Titans signed their stud RB in Derrick Henry and kept QB Ryan Tannehill. Now it's time for the secondary.

30. Green Bay, Austin Jackson, OL, USC

The Packers lost offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga in free agency. Jackson is a good replacement.

31. San Francisco, Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The 49ers could use Richard Sherman's successor at some point, and Diggs should be ready to take over.

32. Kansas City, Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Chiefs kept their main offensive weapons, so they'll have to address their secondary.

Martin Frank covers the Eagles for the Delaware News Journal