Here’s a list of the District 10 All-Star and all-region teams, along with the region swimmers of the year

ERIE TIMES-NEWS ALL-DISTRICT 10 FIRST TEAM

200 medley relay: Villa Maria — Bella Agresti (12), Jasmine Chen (11), Megan Maholic (10), Haley Palmer (9)

200 free: Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 11

200 IM: Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, 11

50 free: Haley Palmer, Villa Maria, 9

100 butterfly: Jordan Nuzback, McDowell, 11

100 free: Halle Myers, Fairview, 11

500 free: Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, 10

200 free relay: Villa Maria — Haley Palmer (9), Brooke Smith (10), Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison (12), Jasmine Chen (11)

100 backstroke: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 10

100 breaststroke: Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 12

100 breaststroke: Lexi Pierce, McDowell, 11

400 free relay: Fairview — Annamarie Habusta (12), Morgan Dougherty (11), Halle Myers (11), Ellie Kraus (11)

Diving: Kalli Knott, McDowell, 11

---

VARSITY CUP ALL-DISTRICT 10 SECOND TEAM

200 medley relay: McDowell — Beatrice Vieira (11), Lexi Pierce (11), Jordan Nuzback (11), Jadyn Danylko (10)

200 medley relay: Mercyhurst Prep — Gabrielle McAllister (10), Mary Claire Stark (12), Maya Morrison (10), Sarah Sweet (10)

200 free: Katie Beyer, Warren, 10

200 free: Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, 10

200 IM: Lexi Pierce, McDowell, 11

200 IM: Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 12

50 free: Olivia Philbrick, Meadville, 10

50 free: Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison, Villa Maria, 12

50 free: Carleigh Koerner, Franklin, 11

100 butterfly: Halle Myers, Fairview, 11

100 free: Jordan Nuzback, McDowell, 11

500 free: Cassie Ellsworth, Erie, 12

200 free relay: McDowell — Jadyn Danylko (10), Kyla Kramer (10), Uriahe DeVore (12), Lexi Pierce (11)

200 free relay: Fairview — Audra Carnes (12), Morgan Dougherty (11), Ellie Kraus (11), Halle Myers (11)

100 backstroke: Olivia Philbrick, Meadville, 10

100 breaststroke: Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, 11

400 free relay: McDowell — Jordan Nuzback (11), Molly Sebunia (11), Kyla Kramer (10), Uriahe DeVore (12)

Diving: Raegan Rand, Harbor Creek, 10

The all-district teams are based off the District 10 championship meet and full postseason.

Note: The District 10 Swimmer/Diver of the Year will be announced when the season is officially complete.

---

REGION ALL-STARS

---

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

200 medley relay: Grove City — Zoey Beck (10), Amanda McNabb (11), Rebecca Krenzer (10), Aleana Smiley (12)

200 free: Christa Schneider, Oil City, 11

200 IM: Alaina Brown, Franklin, 9

50 free: Carleigh Koerner, Franklin, 11

100 butterfly: Zoey Beck, Grove City, 10

100 free: Christa Schneider, Oil City, 11

500 free: Gwen Elsey, Hickory, 11

200 free relay: Oil City — Christina Smith (12), Morgan Stover (10), Emily Russell (9), Christa Schneider (11)

100 backstroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, 9

100 breaststroke: Morgan Stover, Oil City, 10

400 free relay: Oil City — Christina Smith (12), Morgan Stover (10), Emily Russell (9), Christa Schneider (11)

---

SECOND TEAM

200 medley relay: Oil City — Sydney Svolos (10), Morgan Stover (10), Dana Wenner (10), Christina Smith (12)

200 free: Gwen Elsey, Hickory, 11

200 IM: Christina Smith, Oil City, 12

50 free: Zoey Beck, Grove City, 10

100 butterfly: Dana Wenner, Oil City, 10

100 free: Aleana Smiley, Grove City, 12

500 free: Grace Snyder, Hickory, 10

200 free relay: Grove City — Aleana Smiley (12), Tabitha Shepson (11), Rebecca Krenzer (10), Zoey Beck (10)

100 backstroke: Dana Wenner, Oil City, 10

100 breaststroke: Amanda McNabb, Grove City, 11

400 free relay: Grove City — Aleana Smiley (12), Tabitha Shepson (11), Rebecca Krenzer (10), Carlie Reynolds (10)

Region champion — Oil City

Region swimmer/diver of the year — Alaina Brown, Franklin

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

200 medley relay: Harbor Creek — Morgan Ingalls (10), Madeline Curtis (12), Erin Ingalls (12), Molly Nielsen (12)

200 free: Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 11

200 IM: Halle Myers, Fairview, 11

50 free: Halle Myers, Fairview, 11

100 butterfly: Morgan Dougherty, Fairview, 11

100 free: Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 11

500 free: Erin Ingalls, Harbor Creek, 12

200 free relay: Fairview — Audra Carnes (12), Morgan Dougherty (11), Ellie Kraus (11), Halle Myers (11)

100 backstroke: Morgan Ingalls, Harbor Creek, 10

100 breaststroke: Catrina Miller, General McLane, 9

400 free relay: Fairview — Halle Myers (11), Annamarie Habusta (12), Morgan Dougherty (11), Ellie Kraus (11)

Diving: Raegan Rand, Harbor Creek, 10

---

SECOND TEAM

200 medley relay: General McLane — Emily Swanson (9), Catrina Miller (9), Kaitlyn Crosscut (9), Hollin Williams (12)

200 free: Molly Nielsen, Harbor Creek, 12

200 IM: Catrina Miller, General McLane, 9

50 free: Kaitlyn Crosscut, General McLane, 9

100 butterfly: Erin Ingalls, Harbor Creek, 12

100 free: Molly Nielsen, Harbor Creek, 12

500 free: Morgan Ingalls, Harbor Creek, 10

200 free relay: Harbor Creek — Anna Daley (10), Madeline Curtis (12), Erin Ingalls (12), Molly Nielsen (12)

100 backstroke: Morgan Dougherty, Fairview, 11

100 breaststroke: Madeline Curtis, Harbor Creek, 12

400 free relay: General McLane — Catrina Miller (9), Kaitlyn Crosscut (9), Macie Peyton (12), Hollin Williams (12)

Diving: Laynee Mosbacher, Harbor Creek, 10

Region champion — Fairview

Region swimmer/diver of the year — Halle Myers, Fairview

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

200 medley relay: Villa Maria — Bella Agresti (12), Jasmine Chen (11), Megan Maholic (10), Haley Palmer (9)

200 free: Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, 10

200 IM: Lexi Pierce, McDowell, 11

50 free: Haley Palmer, Villa Maria, 9

100 butterfly: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 10

100 free: Jordan Nuzback, McDowell, 11

500 free: Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, 10

200 free relay: Villa Maria — Jasmine Chen (11), Emily Torrance (10), Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison (12), Haley Palmer (9)

100 backstroke: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 10

100 breaststroke: Lexi Pierce, McDowell, 11

400 free relay: Villa Maria — Megan Maholic (10), Gracie Girts (10), Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison (12), Bella Agresti (12)

Diving: Kalli Knott, McDowell, 10

---

SECOND TEAM

200 medley relay: McDowell — Beatrice Vieira (11), Lexi Pierce (11), Jordan Nuzback (10), Jadyn Danylko (10)

200 free: Katie Beyer, Warren, 10

200 IM: Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, 11

50 free: Olivia Philbrick, Meadville, 10

100 butterfly: Jordan Nuzback, McDowell, 11

100 free: Katie Beyer, Warren, 10

500 free: Jazmyn Myers, McDowell, 10

200 free relay: McDowell — Jadyn Danylko (10), Kyla Kramer (10), Uriahe DeVore (12), Lexi Pierce (11)

100 backstroke: Olivia Philbrick, Meadville, 10

100 breaststroke: Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 12

400 free relay: McDowell — Jordan Nuzback (11), Molly Sebunia (11), Kyla Kramer (10), Uriahe DeVore (12)

Diving: Bella Taraski, Villa Maria, 10

Region champion — Villa Maria

Region swimmer/diver of the year — Megan Maholic, Villa Maria

The all-region teams and region swimmers/divers of the year are submitted by the coaches.