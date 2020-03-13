Senior’s dunks helped McDowell advance in PIAA playoffs

School: McDowell

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

A foot injury forced Jaedan Jefferson to sit out McDowell's Jan. 4 game against Peters Township.

The 6-foot 6-inch forward made amends for his absence during the teams' postseason rematch Saturday.

The result of that game, like the one from the regular season, went in the Trojans’ favor. They eliminated the Indians 69-58 at Edinboro University’s McComb Fieldhouse, part of the first round for the PIAA Class 6A tournament.

Jefferson scored 17 points against Peters Township, the fifth seed out of the WPIAL. Six of his points were on dunks.

Jefferson averaged 10.8 points going into McDowell’s state playoff game against Central York on Wednesday. He added 14 more points in the Trojans’ 68-61 win.