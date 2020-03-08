Former WNBA player Mery Andrade previously coached at the University of San Diego.

From high school in Portugal to college in Virginia to the WNBA and teams in Europe, Mery Andrade has played the game she loves.

When she started to sense her years as a basketball player were ending, she began to coach.

In 2019, she was hired as an Erie BayHawks’ assistant coach. She’s the first woman to hold that position with the team, is one of two female assistant coaches currently active in the 28-team NBA G League and isn’t done yet.

“The dream is coach in the NBA,” Andrade said.

She could “absolutely” make it there, BayHawks head coach Ryan Pannone said.

“I’m very glad we have her on our coaching staff and we’re not coaching against her,” he said.

Andrade is among a growing number of women holding coaching jobs in men’s sports. While the NBA doesn’t have a female head coach, there have been about a dozen women working as assistant coaches this season along with additional women working in team’s front offices. Earlier this year, in football, San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers became the first female to coach in the Super Bowl.

“We have a lot of women that know the game,” Andrade said.

Through history, she said, it’s been a struggle, a fight for women’s affirmation.

But then it gradually becomes more common to see someone like her sitting on the bench of a men’s basketball team, she said.

Andrade said the NBA is in the process of promoting and developing more female coaches. She said the New Orleans Pelicans, with which the BayHawks are affiliated, have been very supportive.

She said Pelicans executives told her they wanted her to have a voice on the team because she sees things in a different way, not only because of being a woman, but also because she comes from Europe and has playing experience.

“They make me feel like I’m important,” she said.

Andrade’s journey to the Pelicans and BayHawks began in Cape Verde, an island country in the Atlantic Ocean west of Africa that was under Portuguese control until gaining independence in 1975, the same year she was born there. She moved to Portugal when she was 4.

Now 44, she said she is 6 feet tall.

“I used to be 6 (feet) 1 (inch), but with age you curve,” she said with a smile.

When she’s not coaching in the U.S., home for Andrade is Italy, where she played professional basketball for 15 years and has a house. She also played a year in Portugal, which she still visits.

It was in Portugal around age 14 that she started playing basketball. Andrade played on school and national teams before coming to the United States to play for Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Her team made it to the NCAA Division I women’s championship in 1997, losing to the University of Tennessee.

While Andrade was in college, the American Basketball League both formed and folded and the Women’s National Basketball Association was founded.

She said she was among about 20 players coming out of college in 1999 and going against experienced ABL players at a draft combine with WNBA coaches watching.

“It was the toughest thing I ever have to do,” she said about facing the intimidating older players.

At one point, playing three-on-three, she went for a layup and got body-slammed. Later, when she had the chance, she slammed the other player back.

Andrade said her eventual coach told her it was seeing Andrade get slammed but get up and keep playing without complaint that made the coach want Andrade on the team.

Starting in 1999, she played four seasons for Cleveland and then spent time with Charlotte in 2004. While Andrade said she’d play whatever position a coach asked her to, in the WNBA she was mainly a forward.

Andrade averaged a high of 8.3 points per game during the 2000 season with the Rockers, when she started 18 of 32 games played and had a field-goal percentage of 45.6, according to WNBA statistics.

“We had fun,” she said, adding that her teams were like family.

While in the WNBA, which schedules its games in spring and summer, she also played in Italy and Portugal. She didn’t stop until 2015.

For two years in Italy, she both played and served as an assistant coach for her team, Andrade said.

“When I played, I was a pain in the butt because I like details,” she said. “I’m a very detail person, when it comes to, in general, but with basketball, yes you can do fancy as long as you do the fundamentals right.

“So when I played, especially the young players, I would correct them,” she said.

If she asked a player to throw a ball to her side and the player threw it to her knee, Andrade would tell the other player she was wrong.

“All my coaches started saying, ‘One day, you going to be a coach,’” Andrade said. “I was like, ‘No.’ It’s like (the coaches said), ‘No, you’re really good, especially with the young ones.’ I was like, ‘No, they’re just scared of me.’”

But Andrade began asking those other players why they would listen and not get upset when she told them things. She said they replied: “When you correct us, we feel like you want us to get better. It’s not just like yelling at us for no reason.”

Her coaches in Europe told her she had a way of talking with players, showing them how things should be done, earning their respect. You lead by example, they told Andrade.

The BayHawks’ Pannone agreed.

He described Andrade as confident, competitive, driven, fierce and a consummate professional.

“She knows what she’s talking about,” he said.

He said that players “challenge you as a coach” but that Andrade “doesn’t back down.”

In 2015, she took an assistant coaching job with the women’s basketball team at the University of San Diego. Andrade spent four years there.

“Last April, I got picked for the ACP Program,” she said.

The NBA’s Assistant Coaches Program provides former NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players with help figuring out if they want to coach and how to move to the next level, Andrade said.

Then, she said, the Pelicans offered her the BayHawks job.

The Pelicans are owned by a woman, Gayle Benson, and Andrade isn’t their only female coach. Teresa Weatherspoon is the Pelicans’ two-way player development coach.

Weatherspoon, who played for New York and Los Angeles in the WNBA, splits her time between New Orleans and Erie, working with the two-way players who play in both the NBA and the G League.

“They’re a minority in a men’s sport,” Pannone said about Andrade and Weatherspoon. He and Andrade also mentioned Swin Cash, another former WNBA player and the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the Pelicans.

Pannone and Andrade said the Pelicans organization has been ahead in the effort to support female coaches. They each cited efforts of executives including David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations, and Trajan Langdon, general manager.

“They’re trying to get rid of the mentality that it’s only a men’s game,” Pannone said.

He said the Pelicans executives want the most talented and best people for the job “regardless of gender, color, playing experience.”

As far as being a woman coaching men, Andrade said, “I thought it was going to be so different. It’s not. The big difference is Mother Nature. They’re more athletic. But other than that, it’s still basketball.”

Instead of “my girls” she now talks about “my boys.” The team is young, with a maturity level closer to college than the NBA, Andrade said. She said it’s fun to help teach them to be good professionals, to take care of their bodies.

But she does have to knock before entering the locker room.

“Are you guys presentable?” she calls out before going in.

One of the few challenges, she said, has been playing away games against teams not prepared for a female coach. At Erie Insurance Arena, the BayHawks have separate locker rooms for male and female coaches and also for male and female referees. It’s not uncommon for at least one of the three referees to be a woman and Andrade said there were three female refs at one game.

But at some away games with no accommodations for a female coach, she has to share a locker room with the female ref. Depending on how the game is going, that can be awkward or tense.

As an assistant coach, Andrade watches videos of players and games. She works individually with players on developing their on-court skills. She evaluates what they need to get better. She devises game tactics.

In addition to her skills as a player, her language abilities have also been helpful as a coach.

One of the BayHawks players is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, so English isn’t his native language, Andrade said. But he can speak Spanish and so can she. At games, she carries a clipboard to help explain things to him in Spanish.

Andrade also speaks her native Cape Verdean along with English, Portuguese and Italian. She said she can also understand a little French.

During practices, she tries to use English with the player from the Congo because if a teammate tells him to do something in English during a game, he doesn’t have time to translate it, she said.

“My goal is by the end of the season that everything (with him) is in English,” she said.

While teaching English isn’t necessarily in her job description, Andrade does work with players on more than dribbling and shooting.

“I’m also responsible for player development off-court,” she said.

At the beginning of the season, she gave players a questionnaire to find out if they have any idea of what they want to do after playing basketball.

“We talk about the way you conduct yourself, like you don’t want to be that guy that is on the news for the wrong reasons because that is going to get your career shorter,” she said.

On a road trip to Washington, D.C., she planned an outing for players to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“They’re here to mature not just as players, but also as people,” Andrade said.

Speaking of people, Andrade said the ones in Erie have been great to her.

“I have my fan base,” she acknowledged.

She said they recognize how hard she works and that’s comforting to her. Andrade said they also seem proud to be part of a team with a female coach and they don’t treat her any differently from the male coaches.

“That feels good,” she said.

