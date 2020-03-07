PSAC MEN’S SEMIFINALS

MERCYHURST VS. SHIPPENSBURG

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Shippensburg's Heiges Field House

Records: Mercyhurst 20-7; Shippensburg 23-6

How they got there: Mercyhurst defeated Pitt-Johnstown 84-66, and Shippensburg defeated Millersville 69-66 in the PSAC quarterfinals.

Outlook: Mercyhurst and Shippensburg did not meet this year, but there are plenty of common opponents. The Raiders beat Slippery Rock 92-67, Edinboro 81-65, Cal U 79-60 and IUP 69-66, while Mercyhurst split with Slippery Rock, IUP, Cal and swept Edinboro. Those four are just some of the common opponents between the two teams. Mercyhurst is on a 10-game winning streak including a dominant win over UPJ in the quarterfinals. MiyKah McIntosh, an all-PSAC selection, leads the Lakers with 14.5 points per game, while Zach McIntire is scoring 10.8 ppg and Cameron Gross is adding 10.6 ppg. Gross, another all-PSAC pick, leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game and Joel Ufele is pulling down 5.4 rebounds per game. Shippensburg is on a three-game winning streak since back-to-back losses to Lock Haven (double overtime) and Bloomsburg. The Raiders cleaned up with the PSAC East awards. Head coach Chris Fite is the PSAC East Coach of the Year, while Mercyhurst coach Gary Manchel is the PSAC West Coach of the Year. Lamar Talley is the PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Year and Jake Biss is the PSAC East Athlete of the Year. Biss is averaging 16.2 points per game and has 129 assists, while John Castello, an all-PSAC selection, is averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

What's at stake: The winner plays the IUP-East Stroudsburg winner Sunday for the PSAC championship.

PSAC WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

GANNON VS. SHIPPENSBURG

Saturday, 1 p.m., IUP's Kovalchick Complex

Records: Gannon 23-6; Shippensburg 21-8

How they got there: Gannon defeated Edinboro 67-53, and Shippensburg defeated Shepherd 73-57 in the PSAC quarterfinals.

Outlook: The last time Gannon faced Shippensburg was in a crossover game in December of 2018. The Golden Knights won 95-56 behind 15 points from Chelsea Rourke, 12 from Boston McKinney and 10 by Sydney Mitchell. Tori Obenrader added nine points and 10 rebounds in the win. Gannon and Shippensburg didn't meet this year, but they have several common opponents. Shippensburg defeated Slippery Rock 74-60 and Gannon swept The Rock. Shippensburg lost to Edinboro 77-65 and Gannon won two out of three against the Fighting Scots, including a PSAC quarterfinal. Shippensburg also defeated Cal U 80-66 and lost to IUP 69-61. Gannon swept Cal U this season and lost two close games to IUP. Obenrader leads Gannon with 16.9 points and 8 rebounds per game, while Rourke is averaging 11.3 points per game and has 37 blocks. The two were named to the all-PSAC teams on Thursday. Shippensburg has three all-conference players in guards Destiny Jefferson and Ariel Jones on the first team and Aunbrielle Green on the second team. Jones was named the PSAC East Athlete of the Year and Shippensburg coach Kristy Trn is the PSAC East Coach of the Year. Jones leads the Raiders with 22.5 ppg to go with 60 assists, and Jefferson is scoring 14.7 ppg to go with 114 assists. Green is averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

What's at stake: The winner plays the IUP-East Stroudsburg winner Sunday for the PSAC championship.

— Tom Reisenweber