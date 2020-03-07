GREENCASTLE — Two seniors at Greencastle-Antrim High School have signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Penn State Mont Alto.

Haley Dawson and Jordyn Painter will both play softball for the Lions.

Dawson pitched quality innings for G-A a season ago while Painter saw time at catcher.

Haley, the daughter of Dwain and Michelle Dawson, posted a 5-3 record on the mound with 26 strikeouts for the Blue Devils as a junior.

"I went there, and I really liked the coach (Heath Newell) and I have played against him in travel ball," Haley said of Mont Alto. "I really like the small campus and it's close to home for me to commute, so it’s very convenient."

Entering her senior season, Dawson will again be a key piece of G-A's pitching rotation.

"Haley will give you 100 percent all the time, she never makes excuses," Greencastle coach Mark DeCarli said. "She's a great kid. Penn State Mont Alto is getting one heck of a ball player. She will be an impact player immediately."

Dawson is also looking forward to remaining teammates with Painter.

"It’s going to be great to play with Jordyn," Haley said. "She’s my catcher so I trust her, and we get along very well."

Jordyn, the daughter of Alan and Michele Painter, is expected to serve as G-A's top catcher this spring.

"Painter is very good at blocking balls with a very strong arm," DeCarli said. "I have all the confidence in the world with her behind the plate. She is very powerful and I am expecting her to be a big bat in our lineup. She is also a great kid and will be a big asset to Penn State Mont Alto."

Painter also appreciates getting to continue her career close to home.

"I was looking at a college in New York before I got an offer from Penn State Mont Alto," she said. "Penn State Mont Alto is a lot closer to home and I like the smaller campus."

Dawson and Painter are both hoping to end their varsity careers on a high note, returning to a G-A program that finished 15-6 overall last season and qualified for the District 3 playoffs.

— The Record Herald's John Irwin contributed to this article.