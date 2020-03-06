Store the augers; get the boats ready

Time to say goodbye to winter? After a nippy Friday, the forecast temperatures for the next two weeks are in the 40s and 50s with lots of rain showers.

The ice is gone from Presque Isle Bay, and what little bit is left on Pymatuning, Wilhelm and Shenango will likely be battered, broken and dissolved by the end of the weekend. While water-covered ice may linger on smaller lakes into next week, their edges are melting. The Canadohta Lake Ice Fishing Tournament rescheduled for next weekend has been canceled due to open water around the perimeter of the lake.

At Presque Isle Bay, there are scattered reports of perch being caught from shore at the old Border Patrol Dock and State Marina Docks, as well as crappies from the bulrushes in Head-of-the-Bay. However, because of the wild and windy weather this past week, boat anglers have kept their boats on the trailers. Tim Tomlin of the Presque Isle Bay Anglers anticipates seeing boats back on the Bay as soon as the wind is favorable.

At Richter’s Bait & Tackle, Dave says his customers are catching perch, legal-size walleyes, and an occasional small musky in the Shenango River below Pymatuning Dam. However, he has not heard anything from the Linesville Spillway. Although ice cover prevents launching at Jamestown, he expects boat anglers to return to the open water of the northern section this weekend to probe the usual early season spots for walleye, perch and crappies.

On Wednesday, Bo Bartholomew had a couple successful hours at Lake Wilhelm on perch and crappies using small plastic jigs while fishing from shore on the northern section of the lake along old Creek Road. However, he did not catch anything when fishing from the marina docks. If you plan an outing to Wilhelm, be sure to acquire your desired bait before arriving at the lake since no local bait shop is open yet.

On the steelhead scene, the snow melt from last weekend’s storm fouled fishing for most of the week. Both East Side and West Side tackle shops anticipate streams will be in very good shape for this weekend. However, in the meantime, the Fish and Boat Commission returned a number of breeders to the Walnut Creek Marina basin, and some anglers were reportedly catching a steelhead on every cast. The Marina basin will be an option for weekend anglers who don’t wade fish the streams.

If this warming forecast holds, it would appear the early spring bite will be earlier than usual. In making your fishing plans, remember, the extended trout season on inland waters has already closed, and walleye season closes on March 14. Steelhead season on Erie tributaries remains open until April 15. On Pymatuning Lake proper, there is no closed season on walleye.

CONTRIBUTORS:

Elk Creek Sports Store, Lake City; 814-774-8755

Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle, Fairview; 814-474-5623

East End Angler, Erie; 814-898-3474

Richter’s Bait and Tackle, Jamestown; 724-932-5372