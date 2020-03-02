The Birds will try to address a number of positions with their plethora of picks

The Eagles' biggest fortune could end up being their biggest curse.

Yes, they need wide receivers, and the draft is loaded with top wide receivers. But the Eagles saw what everybody else saw at the NFL combine last week. And they're not the only ones looking for wide receivers.

That means if they believe Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs is the speed receiver they crave, then they'll likely have to trade up from No. 21 in the first round to the low teens in order to have a chance at him after Ruggs ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Ruggs is one of three top receivers who should be gone by the time the Eagles draft, with Ruggs' teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb being the others.

If the Eagles stay at No. 21, then they'll have to decide if the next group of wide receivers – LSU's Justin Jefferson, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, Clemson's Tee Higgins among them – is worth taking over a cornerback or safety.

And what the Eagles do in the first round will have a bearing on what they do over the rest of the draft. After all, they could have as many as 10 picks once compensatory picks are awarded.

Here, then, is an all-Eagles mock draft:

Round 6: Bryan Wright, LB, Cincinnati:

The Eagles have long devalued the linebacker position, using either one or two for more than two-thirds of the game. But they lack depth here since they're likely losing their top two when training camp started last summer in Nigel Bradham (released) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (eligible for free agency).

Wright is a Delaware native who made the conversion from defensive end to middle linebacker in 2018. As a junior, Wright started all 13 games with 55 tackles.

As a senior, Wright, who's 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, had 99 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks last season.

Round 5: Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

The Eagles are likely to move on from backup quarterback Josh McCown, and quite possibly from Nate Sudfeld as well. That would leave practice-squadder Kyle Lauletta as the only other QB on the roster besides starter Carson Wentz.

Patterson was considered a top quarterback out of high school. While he didn't quite live up to those lofty expectations, he wasn't bad, either, throwing for 3,000 yards last season.

Patterson would be a developmental QB in the Eagles' system.

Round 4 (comp): John Penisini, DT, Utah

The Eagles ran into depth problems the last two seasons at defensive tackle because of injuries.

Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson are expected to be the starters. But both are veterans, and this is one of the positions where the Eagles could use some youth. Penisini is known more for run stopping than pass rushing with his frame of 6-1, 318 pounds. Think of former Eagle Beau Allen.

Round 4 (comp): Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Jason Kelce is 32 years old, and he has thought about retiring after past seasons. The Eagles do have some potential centers in the pipeline. But Isaac Seumalo is entrenched at left guard, and Nate Herbig, an undrafted free agent last season, is unproven.

Hennessy is in Kelce's mold in that he's athletic for a center. And, like Kelce, he's somewhat thin for a center at 6-4, 307 pounds. But that hasn't stopped Kelce from becoming one of the NFL's best centers.

Hennessy will be able to learn from Kelce for a year or two before taking over.

Round 4: Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

In keeping with the speed theme, the Eagles have to love the fact that Guidry ran a 4.29 at the Combine, second only to Ruggs. But the reason Guidry is considered a mid-round pick is because of his size at 5-9, 191 pounds, and he struggles sometimes in man and zone coverage, which might make him best suited for the slot.

Then again, Guidry can make up for some mistakes with his speed. And the Eagles have another shorter player who has shown he can play on the outside in Avonte Maddox.

Round 3 (comp): Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Gibson is another one of those who fits the speed theme. He ran a 4.39 at the Combine. But Gibson has the versatility of also playing running back, and it's easy to see Doug Pederson's eyes light up with myriad ways to get Gibson the ball in space.

Gibson, at 6-feet, 228 pounds, has a similar build to Miles Sanders. But if you line up Sanders in the backfield and Gibson in the slot, there are plenty of possibilities for big plays. Gibson has the potential to be a matchup nightmare.

Round 3: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss. State

Dantzler ran a somewhat disappointing 4.64 at the Combine, which could drop him into the third round.

But he's a legitimate NFL cornerback with his size at 6-2. Before you start thinking of Rasul Douglas, keep in mind that Dantzler excels in press coverage, a key component in the Eagles' secondary, and he is quick to recognize routes (hence, not fall for double moves).

Round 2: Antoine Winfield Jr, S, Minnesota

This is the ideal situation for a rookie safety to be in, assuming that Malcolm Jenkins returns for one more season. He can learn from one of the best and smartest safeties. Winfield is ahead in that regard, being the son of a Pro Bowl defensive back in Antoine Winfield Sr.

Winfield was healthy for his entire senior season, and finished with 7 interceptions, and led the Golden Gophers with 88 tackles. Winfield is listed at 5-9. But he can hit, and he has the versatility at the position that the Eagles crave.

Round 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

This will be a critical decision for the Eagles. But in Jefferson, the Eagles are getting a receiver who caught 111 passes last season on a national championship team, meaning that opponents had to game-plan for him and they still couldn't stop him.

Jefferson has the size (6-1, 202 pounds) and speed (4.43 in the 40) to be a go-to NFL receiver either from the slot or on the outside. In other words, a better version of Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles need a receiver who can do it all, and Jefferson fits that bill.

Martin Frank covers the Eagles for the Delaware News Journal.