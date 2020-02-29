4 D-10 title games, 3 third-place games on Saturday’s schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

KENNEDY CATHOLIC vs. FARRELL

Saturday, 1 p.m., Hickory High School

Records: Kennedy Catholic 19-3; Farrell 13-9

How they got there: Kennedy Catholic is the Region 1 champion; Farrell is an at-large team.

District 10 championships: Kennedy Catholic 25; Farrell 3

Outlook: Kennedy Catholic has set the standard for winning District 10 championships in girls basketball with 25. The Golden Eagles are one win away from their 10th D-10 title in a row. Kennedy Catholic hasn't played a game in 16 days since beating Class 5A Harbor Creek 59-41. Farrell has been off 19 days since a loss to Kennedy Catholic. The Golden Eagles swept the season series with a 65-53 win at Farrell on Jan. 13 and a 70-38 win at Kennedy Catholic on Feb. 10. All-state selection Malia Magestro, a Youngstown State recruit, scored 43 points in the first win, while Hayden Keith added six and Bellah DiNardo had five. Kyra Crosby led Farrell in the first loss with 17 points and Jaylie Green scored 12. In the second game, Magestro had 25 points and DiNardo added 23 for the Golden Eagles, and Deryah Stewart had 13 points and Green added seven for the Steelers. Crosby leads Farrell with 12.4 points per game, while Sanaa Brodie is adding 8.9 ppg and Green is scoring 8.2 ppg. Magestro, a 2,000-point scorer, is averaging 26.6 points per game for the Golden Eagles, while DiNardo is averaging 14.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Rochester or West Greene on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

WEST MIDDLESEX vs. MAPLEWOOD

Saturday, 1 p.m., Farrell High School

Records: West Middlesex 17-6; Maplewood 22-2

How they got there: Maplewood defeated Cochranton 60-58 and West Middlesex defeated Cambridge Springs 85-38 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: West Middlesex 4; Maplewood 0

Outlook: If this were five years ago, this game would be history for Maplewood or West Middlesex. The Tigers have never won a D-10 title, and the Big Reds have won four in a row since winning their first title in program history in 2016. West Middlesex has become one of the more dominant small schools in D-10 in recent history under head coach Mike Williams. UMass recruit MaKennah White, an all-state selection, has been a big part of that success. The 1,000-point scorer is averaging 25.7 points per game. Carlie Beatty is scoring 13.5 ppg and sophomore point guard Emily Anthony is adding 12.2 ppg. The Big Reds, who made it to Hershey last year, loaded up their schedule this winter to make another run, West Middlesex has six losses, but two are to Class 1A powerhouse Kennedy Catholic, two are to WPIAL powers Rochester and Neshannock, one is to Class 5A Slippery Rock and the other was at the buzzer to Class 6A Erie. Maplewood is on a 14-game winning streak, including surviving a two-point win over rival Cochranton in the semifinals. The Tigers' only losses this season came to Class 3A Mercyhurst Prep and Class 5A Warren. Sadie Thomas had 28 points in the win over Cochranton, while Isabella Eimer had 11 and Jordan Roser added six. Roser, a 1,000-point scorer, is averaging 15.4 points per game followed by Eimer with 14.8 ppg and Thomas with 13.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays South Side, and the loser plays Ellis on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 2A THIRD-PLACE GAME

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS vs. COCHRANTON

Saturday, 1 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Cambridge Springs 17-6; Cochranton 16-9

How they got there: Cambridge Springs lost to West Middlesex 85-38 and Cochranton lost to Maplewood 60-58 in the D-10 semifinals.

Outlook: Cambridge Springs and Cochranton are both moving on to the PIAA tournament and both will likely travel to play the top two teams in District 9. The big key to this game is avoid heading into the state tournament with two straight losses. Cambridge Springs beat Cochranton 52-41 on Dec. 10 at Cochranton behind 21 points from Ashton Hoover and nine by Rachel Swanson. Lexie Moore had 13 points in the loss for the Cardinals. Cambridge Springs completed the season sweep with a 58-48 win over Cochranton on Jan. 13 at Cambridge Springs. Maddie Yanc had 17 points in the win followed by Hoover with 15 and Mackenzie Yanc with 12. Riley Harvey led Cochranton with 14 points and Jaidan Martinec added 11. Both teams will have to bounce back from a tough semifinal round. Cambridge Springs was routed by West Middlesex, while Cochranton came within a few points of knocking off its rival in a two-point loss to Maplewood. Hoover, a 1,000-point scorer, leads the Blue Devils with 19.4 points per game, while Swanson is averaging 10.7 ppg and Maddie Yanc is scoring 8.1 ppg. Moore leads the Cardinals with 12 points per game, while Martinec is scoring 11.6 ppg and Cat Miller and Harvey are each adding 8.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Keystone or Redbank Valley, and the loser plays either Keystone or Redbank Valley on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

MERCYHURST PREP vs. GREENVILLE

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 20-4; Greenville 19-5

How they got there: Mercyhurst Prep defeated Girard 33-14 and Greenville defeated Northwestern 46-39 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Mercyhurst Prep 13; Greenville 0

Outlook: Mercyhurst Prep is looking to continue its reign as one of the top girls basketball teams in D-10, while Greenville is looking for program history with its first D-10 championship. Mercyhurst Prep won the D-10 3A title last winter, which was its first title since 2011. The Lakers are on a five-game winning streak and have allowed just 41 points in eight quarters in the postseason. Mercyhurst Prep is allowing just 37.5 points per game with a dominant defense, including just 14 points against Girard in the semifinals. Mercyhurst Prep's three senior leaders have been important this season. Miranda Bly, who is headed to the Naval Academy, had 11 points against Girard, while Edinboro recruit Emily Thompson had eight points and Mount Union recruit Kaitlyn Pasko had seven. Bly leads the Lakers with 12.7 points per game followed by Pasko with 12.5 ppg and Thompson with 10.4 ppg. Greenville won the Region 4 title this year with a relatively young team. The Trojans are on a 13-game winning streak since losing at Cambridge Springs in early January. Greenville survived a semifinal against Northwestern behind 14 points by Jaidah Rosario, 12 from Amy Batt and nine by Skylar Swartz. Swartz is a senior leader with 10.3 points per game, while Batt, a junior, is averaging 9.2 ppg. Freshman Josie Lewis is adding 8.7 ppg and Rosario, a junior, is scoring 7.2 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Seton-La Salle or East Allegheny, and the loser plays either Avonworth or Carlynton on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 3A THIRD-PLACE GAME

NORTHWESTERN vs. GIRARD

Saturday, 1 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: Northwestern 16-7; Girard 17-7

How they got there: Northwestern lost to Greenville 46-39 and Girard lost to Mercyhurst Prep 33-14 in the D-10 semifinals.

Outlook: Girard and Northwestern are just 11 miles apart and one team will head to the PIAA playoffs next week. The two rivals have played twice this season with Northwestern completing the sweep. The Wildcats won 54-38 in mid-December behind 23 points by Julia Wheeler, 15 from Kayleigh Bucci and 10 by Jessamine Saxton. Kayla Sharman led Girard in the loss with 15 points, while Alexis Fiolek had 13 and Amber Carr added eight. Northwestern then won 37-32 at Girard on Jan. 24. Wheeler had 23 points for the Wildcats, and Sharman had 17 for the YellowJackets. Girard is looking to bounce back after scoring just 14 points in a semifinal loss to Mercyhurst Prep. Sharman is averaging 14.5 points per game for Girard, while Sydney Wetzel is scoring 8.5 ppg and Fiolek is contributing with 6.9 ppg. Northwestern came up just a few plays short of knocking off Greenville in the semifinals. Wheeler, a 1,000-point scorer, is averaging 21 points per game as one of the top scorers in District 10. Saxton is adding 7.8 points per game, while Bucci is scoring 7.3 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Beaver or Mohawk on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

GROVE CITY vs. SLIPPERY ROCK

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Farrell High School

Records: Grove City 21-3; Slippery Rock 18-6

How they got there: Grove City defeated Warren 53-45 and Slippery Rock defeated Harbor Creek 43-39 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Grove City 3; Slippery Rock 4

Outlook: Grove City is looking for its first District 10 championship since 1993, while Slippery Rock is one of three different teams to win the D-10 Class 5A title in three years. Slippery Rock swept Grove City in two games this season. The Rockets won 55-45 on Dec. 23 at home and 45-37 on Jan. 30 on the road. Kelly Benson had 19 points and Anna Kadlubek had 16 in the first Slippery Rock win, while Kadlubek had 18, Hallie Raabe had 12 and Ella McDermott had 11 in the second win. Becca Santom scored 11 points and Clara Hannon had 10 to lead Grove City in the first meeting, and Hannon had 10 points and Santom had eight in the second game. Slippery Rock has three losses against D-10 opponents (Hickory, McDowell and Villa Maria) and three against non-D-10 teams (Mars, West Geauga (Ohio) and Blackhawk). Kadlubek leads the Rockets with 12.3 points per game followed by Benson with 9.5 ppg, McDermott with 8.8 ppg, Raabe with 7.9 ppg and Bronwyn McCoy with 7.3 ppg. Grove City has 21 wins this season and the only other loss outside of Slippery Rock came to McDowell late in the season. Santom leads the Eagles with 17 points per game, while Hannon is scoring 12.3 ppg and Katie McDowell is adding 6.5 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Thomas Jefferson or Woodland Hills, and the loser plays Hollidaysburg on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 5A THIRD-PLACE GAME

HARBOR CREEK vs. WARREN

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: Harbor Creek 14-10; Warren 16-8

How they got there: Harbor Creek lost to Slippery Rock 43-39 and Warren lost to Grove City 53-45 in the D-10 semifinals.

Outlook: Harbor Creek and Warren are two programs that have been on the rise in recent years. Both came close to knocking off Region 5 powers in the semifinals before losing close games. Warren beat Harbor Creek 38-28 on the road on Jan. 16 behind 16 points from sophomore Emma Ruhlman and 10 from her classmate Riley Childress. Rylee Kapsar had 10 points for the Huskies and Jenna Babay had eight. Harbor Creek earned some payback on Feb. 6 with a 55-51 win at Warren. Babay, a 1,000-point scorer, had 19 points in the win followed by Lily Pulvino with 10 and Alexis Barton and Kapsar with eight apiece. Childress had 21 points in the loss, while Ruhlman and Taylor Childress had 11 apiece. Ruhlman, daughter of head coach Lisa Lavan, leads Warren with 14.5 points per game, while Riley Childress is adding 14.2 ppg and Taylor Childress is scoring 5.2 ppg. Babay leads the Huskies with 17.4 points per game, Barton is scoring 6.2 ppg, Pulvino is adding 5.5 ppg and Shaelie Born is scoring 5.3 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Chartiers Valley or Trinity on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

— Tom Reisenweber