Harbor Creek diver defends as District 10 Class 2A champion

School: Harbor Creek

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Diving

Reagan Rand is halfway to a varsity sweep of District 10 diving gold medals.

Rand repeated as the D-10 Class 2A girls champion last Saturday at McDowell Intermediate High School's natatorium. She topped a field of 13 participants with her 11-round total of 434.45 points off the Trojans' one-meter springboards.

That meant Rand, as she did last season, will represent the district as the first of its three seeds who qualified for the PIAA championships.

The state’s 2A girls diving competition is scheduled March 14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

Rand was the eighth and final medalist in the 2019 PIAA Class 2A girls competition.