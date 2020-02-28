Four D-10 championship games, 2 PIAA subregionals scheduled

DISTRICT 10 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

COMMODORE PERRY vs. JAMESTOWN

Friday, 6 p.m., Farrell High School

Records: Commodore Perry 2-20; Jamestown 9-13

How they got there: Commodore Perry is an at-large team; Jamestown is the Region 1 champion.

District 10 championships: Commodore Perry 2; Jamestown 1

What's at stake: The winner plays either Nazareth Prep or Bishop Canevin on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

FARRELL vs. LAKEVIEW

Friday, 6 p.m., Slippery Rock University

Records: Farrell 16-7; Lakeview 17-8

How they got there: Farrell defeated Youngsville 73-47 and Lakeview defeated Cambridge Springs 56-37 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Farrell 7; Lakeview 0

What's at stake: The winner plays either South Side or Brentwood and the loser plays either Keystone or Coudersport on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

CLASS 2A THIRD-PLACE GAME

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS vs. YOUNGSVILLE

Friday, 6 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Cambridge Springs 20-4; Youngsville 19-6

How they got there: Cambridge Springs lost to Lakeview 56-37 and Youngsville lost to Farrell 73-47 in the D-10 semifinals.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Bishop Guilfoyle or Portage, and the loser plays either Sto-Rox or Our Lady of Sacred Heart on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

FAIRVIEW vs. SHARON

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Fairview 22-2; Sharon 16-9

How they got there: Fairview defeated Sharpsville 44-38 and Sharon defeated Franklin 52-50 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Fairview 5; Sharon 13

Outlook: Fairview and Sharon played an instant classic in the D-10 championship game last winter. Sharon won 47-44 after surviving a last-second shot by Jamison Cook that just missed from tying the game. The shot was altered by Ethan Porterfield, who is having a breakout freshman season at IUP. Porterfield had 27 points in the game and Josh Torr had 12 but both are gone to graduation. Matt Franos scored 15 points for Fairview and is back this season, while Cook had 13 and has graduated. Fairview and Sharon met earlier this season in the Sharon holiday tournament. James Sitter scored 31 points on seven 3-pointers, while Phil Thiem and Franos had 12 points apiece and Dylan Dabreo added nine. Mer'Quan Peterson led Sharon with 15 points in the loss followed by Brayden Coxson with 13 and Camren Atallah with 10. Fairview and Sharon both had to rally on Tuesday to win in the D-10 semifinals. Fairview rallied and held off upset-minded Sharpsville, while Sharon scored the last nine points of a 52-50 win over Franklin. Peterson is averaging 13.4 points per game for Sharon, while Coxson is adding 11.2 ppg and Atallah is scoring 10.9 ppg. Sitter leads Fairview with 14.6 ppg, and Dabreo and Franos are averaging 12.9 and 10.4 ppg, respectively.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Seton-La Salle or Beaver Falls, and the loser plays either Aliquippa or South Allegheny on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

CLASS 3A THIRD-PLACE GAME

SHARPSVILLE vs. FRANKLIN

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farrell High School

Records: Sharpsville 15-9; Franklin 17-7

How they got there: Sharpsville lost to Fairview 44-38 and Franklin lost to Sharon 52-50 in the D-10 semifinals.

What's at stake: The winner plays plays either Aliquippa or South Allegheny on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

HICKORY vs. GROVE CITY

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Slippery Rock University

Records: Hickory 20-4; Grove City 16-8

How they got there: Hickory defeated Warren 78-35 and Grove City defeated Harbor Creek 39-37 in the D-10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Hickory 6; Grove City 4

What's at stake: The winner plays either Blackhawk or New Castle, and the loser plays Bedford on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

CLASS 4A THIRD-PLACE GAME

HARBOR CREEK vs. WARREN

Friday, 6 p.m., , Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: Harbor Creek 16-8; Warren 15-9

How they got there: Harbor Creek lost to Grove City 39-37 and Warren lost to Hickory 78-35 in the D-10 semifinals.

Outlook: Harbor Creek and Warren played twice in region play this season. The Huskies lost at Warren 42-36 on Jan. 3. Thomas Bablak had 14 points for the Dragons, while Ben Berdine scored 10 and Payton Barnes added nine. Ryan Whitman led Harbor Creek with 12 points in the loss and Scott Stanyard had eight. Three weeks later, Harbor Creek routed Warren 53-32 at Harbor Creek. Avery Ennis and Cody Smith had 12 points apiece, while Whitman had 11 and Sam Howell and Casey Smith each had nine in the win. Harbor Creek is looking for its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2017 when the Huskies beat Sharon in the third-place game. Warren is looking for its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2012 when the Dragons entered after losing to General McLane for the D-10 3A title.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Highlands or Belle Vernon on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

PIAA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL

MEADVILLE vs. OBAMA ACADEMY

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Brashear High School

Records: Meadville 13-11; Obama Academy 14-8

How they got there: Meadville defeated DuBois 54-42 in a PIAA subregional; Obama Academy is the District 8 automatic.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Penn Hills or South Fayette on March 6 in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 6A SUBREGIONAL

MCDOWELL vs. ALLDERDICE

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: McDowell 20-3; Allderdice 19-6

How they got there: McDowell defeated State College 56-41 and Allderdice defeated Altoona 51-49 in a PIAA subregional.

Outlook: McDowell and Allderdice seemed to be on a collision course for each other this season. The two appeared to be the top two teams among the Class 6A teams in Districts 6, 8 and 10, but both had to hold off upset-minded D-6 teams Wednesday. The Trojans raced out to a 20-point lead at halftime, but State College worked the deficit down to eight before McDowell secured the win. Allderdice couldn't shake Altoona throughout their game Wednesday and Blake Haber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dragons a 51-49 win. Tony Henderson added 19 points in the win by Allderdice, which has two wins in three playoff games. The Dragons lost to Obama Academy 50-39 for the Pittsburgh City League championship after beating Westinghouse 89-54 in the semifinals. Henderson leads the Dragons with 17.2 points and 6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game, while Rob Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and Haber is scoring 11.7 points and pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game for the Dragons. William Jeffress leads McDowell with 25 points per game followed by Jaedan Jefferson with 10.6 ppg, Jonah Bock with 10 ppg and Jackson Hower with 7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Peters Township or Bethel Park, and the loser plays either Upper St. Clair or Pittsburgh Central Catholic on March 7 in the PIAA first round.

-- Tom Reisenweber