3 PIAA subregional games, 6 District 10 semifinals on schedule

CLASS 6A SUBREGIONAL

MCDOWELL vs. STATE COLLEGE

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: McDowell 19-3; State College 7-17

How they got there: McDowell is the District 10 champion; State College defeated Erie 51-45 in a PIAA subregional.

Outlook: McDowell and State College have developed a PIAA playoff rivalry as sports programs. The two were at the center of a pitch-count controversy a few years ago in a PIAA baseball game, and the two schools are constantly battling in the PIAA football playoffs. The last time the two schools met in a boys basketball game was Feb. 5, 2010 when State College traveled to Erie. McDowell beat the Little Lions 65-54 in a non-region game. State College stayed in town and played Mercyhurst Prep the next day. Nathan Lusk scored 16 points, while Johnny Friberg had 14 and Isaiah Edwards had eight in a close win over Erie in a PIAA subregional on Monday. McDowell has been off for eight days and has played just one game in 15 days. William Jeffress, the all-time scorer in McDowell history, is averaging 25.6 points per game for the Trojans, while Jaedan Jefferson is scoring 10.9 points per game. Jonah Bock is adding 9.6 ppg, while Jackson Hower is scoring 7.2 ppg and Max Paris is adding 5.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Altoona-Allderdice winner on Saturday in a PIAA subregional.

---

PIAA girls basketball playoffs

CLASS 4A SUBREGIONAL

VILLA MARIA vs. WESTINGHOUSE

Wednesday, 6 p.m., Fairview High School

Records: Villa Maria 18-4; Westinghouse 15-6

How they got there: Villa Maria is the District 10 champion; Westinghouse is the District 8 automatic.

Outlook: Villa Maria routed Westinghouse 51-24 in the same round last year behind 15 points from Rachel Majewski and 11 by Kelley McKnight. The Victors won their next two games to reach the PIAA quarterfinals before losing to powerhouse North Catholic. Villa Maria is on a 17-game winning streak since a 1-4 start. The one win was 64-27 over rival Mercyhurst Prep. Carissa Dunham is having a big sophomore season and scored 13 points in the District 10 championship against Fort LeBoeuf, while Cassidy Creager and Majewski had nine points apiece. Creager, a Smith College recruit, leads Villa with 10.9 points per game followed by Majewski with 9.2 ppg and Dunham with 8.3 ppg. Westinghouse is one of just two Pittsburgh City League teams with a winning record this season. The Bulldogs lost to the other team with a winning record, Allderdice, in the PCL championship game 57-36 on Feb. 18. Westinghouse is averaging 49.8 points per game this season while giving up just 38.1 ppg. Khamille Andrews is having a big senior season for the Bulldogs with 17 points per game after missing her junior year with a torn ACL. She missed most of the first half against Allderdice with two fouls. Makitah Logan had 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Andrews had seven points and eight rebounds. Ashanti Richardson also had eight rebounds for Westinghouse.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Blackhawk or Central Valley in the PIAA first round.

---

CLASS 6A SUBREGIONAL

ERIE vs. ALLDERDICE

Wednesday, 6 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: Erie 14-8; Allderdice 22-2

How they got there: Erie is the District 10 champion; Allderdice is the District 8 champion.

Outlook: Erie High bounced back from two late-season losses to beat rival McDowell for the District 10 Class 6A championship. Arianna Mitchell had 13 points, while D'Auzhanay Harden added 12. Mitchell leads the Royals with 12 points per game, while Torreuna Roberts is scoring 8 ppg, Kendra Altadonna is adding 7.9 ppg and Harden is scoring 6.7 ppg. Erie High has just one PIAA playoff win in program history, which was a 68-55 win over Allderdice two years ago in a PIAA subregional. The Royals then lost to Altoona that season. Erie lost to Allderdice 52-40 last winter in a PIAA subregional. Allderdice is averaging 72.5 points per game and is allowing 37 points per game. The only losses for the Dragons this year are to Central Valley and Elizabeth Seton (Md.). Allderdice beat Kennedy Catholic 53-48 at Hickory High School in December. The Dragons won their third-straight Pittsburgh City League championship with a 57-36 win over Westinghouse. Sophia North led Allderdice with 15 points, while Emma Waite had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Nautica Burwell added 11 points Kiera Coleman had eight rebounds. Waite led Allderdice with 17 points and North had eight in last year's win over Erie.

What's at stake: The winner plays State College this weekend in a PIAA subregional.

---

District 10 girls basketball playoffs

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

HARBOR CREEK vs. SLIPPERY ROCK

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Oil City High School

Records: Harbor Creek 14-9; Slippery Rock 17-6

How they got there: Harbor Creek defeated Hickory 37-29 and Slippery Rock defeated Corry 46-27 in the District 10 quarterfinals.

Outlook: Harbor Creek and Slippery Rock met two years ago with the Rockets pulling out a 47-45 win in the District 10 Class 5A championship game. The Huskies were upset by Hickory in the D-10 quarterfinals last year, while the Rockets lost to Warren in the D-10 championship game. Despite heavy graduation losses, Harbor Creek has put together another successful season, including a come from behind win over Hickory in the D-10 quarterfinals Saturday. Jenna Babay, a 1,000-point scorer for the Huskies, had 19 points including a big 11-point third quarter. She is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, while Alexis Barton is scoring 6.3 ppg, Shaelie Born is adding 5.3 ppg, Lily Pulvino is scoring 5.2 ppg and Rylee Kapsar is contributing with 5.1 ppg. Slippery Rock is on a seven-game winning streak since losing at WPIAL powerhouse Blackhawk. Anna Kadlubek is averaging 12.4 points per game for the Rockets, while Kelly Benson is scoring 9.6 ppg, Ella McDermott is adding 9 ppg, Hallie Raabe is scoring 7.7 ppg and Bronwyn McCoy is scoring 7.3 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Warren-Grove City winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the Warren-Grove City loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.

---

WARREN vs. GROVE CITY

Wednesday, 6 p.m., Oil City High School

Records: Warren 16-7; Grove City 20-3

How they got there: Warren defeated Meadville 61-30 and Grove City defeated General McLane 45-27 in the District 10 quarterfinals.

Outlook: Warren is the defending District 10 champion. The Dragons have won eight their past 10 games, including a 61-30 win over Meadville. Sophomores Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress led Warren over the Dragons with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Ruhlman is averaging 14.6 points per game followed by Childress with 14 ppg. Senior Taylor Childress is adding 5.2 ppg and Teagan Paris is adding 4.6 ppg. Grove City is having another big season with just three losses. Two of the losses came to Slippery Rock with the other to Class 6A McDowell. The Eagles beat General McLane in the D-10 quarterfinals behind 18 points each from Becca Santom and Clara Hannon. Santom is averaging 17 points per game, while Hannon is scoring 12.5 ppg and Katie McDowell is adding 6.5 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Harbor Creek-Slippery Rock winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the Harbor Creek-Slippery Rock loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.

---

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

MERCYHURST PREP vs. GIRARD

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Fairview High School

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 19-4; Girard 17-6

How they got there: Mercyhurst Prep defeated Seneca 41-27 and Girard defeated Lakeview 52-45 in the District 10 quarterfinals.

Outlook: Mercyhurst Prep and Girard are familiar with each other after playing twice during the regular season. The Lakers won 35-27 on Jan. 13 after trailing in the fourth quarter and 46-42 on Feb. 10 in Girard. The Mercyhurst Prep senior trio of Emily Thompson, Kaitlyn Pasko and Miranda Bly led the Lakers in the first game. Thompson, an Edinboro recruit, had 12 points, while Pasko and Bly each had 10. Pasko will play for Mount Union next year and Bly is headed to the Naval Academy. Kayla Sharman is having a big sophomore season and led Girard in the first game with nine points, while Sydney Wetzel had 16 in the second. Bly had 18 points and Pasko had nine in the second meeting. Mercyhurst Prep won the D-10 Class 3A title last year and is 9-0 against Girard in the past 5 seasons. Pasko is averaging 12.8 points per game this season, while Bly is scoring 12.7 ppg and Thompson is adding 10.5 ppg. Girard is in the D-10 semifinals for the first time in four years. Sharman is averaging 15.1 points per game followed by Wetzel with 8.6 ppg and Alexis Fiolek with 7.1 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Greenville-Northwestern winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the Greenville-Northwestern loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.

---

GREENVILLE vs. NORTHWESTERN

Wednesday, 5 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Greenville 18-5; Northwestern 16-6

How they got there: Greenville defeated Fairview 48-42 in the District 10 quarterfinals; Northwestern received a bye to the semifinals.

Outlook: Northwestern has been off for 16 days since ending the regular season with seven-straight wins. The Wildcats are 11-1 in 2020 and received several byes in the playoffs because of opt-outs in the bracket. Julia Wheeler is one of the top scorers in District 10 with 21.2 points per game for Northwestern. She also went over 1,000 career points this season. Jessamine Saxton is contributing for the Wildcats with 7.7 points per game followed by Kayleigh Bucci with 7.3 ppg and Christianna Sawin with 4.3 ppg. Greenville won the Region 4 title and is on a 12-game winning streak. The Trojans held off Fairview 46-42 in the quarterfinals behind 14 points from freshman Josie Lewis, 11 by Skylar Swartz and nine from Jaidah Rosario. Swartz is scoring 10.3 points per game this season, while Amy Batt is adding 9.1 ppg and Lewis is scoring 8.9 ppg. Northwestern is one win from playing for the D-10 for the first time since 2018 when the Wildcats lost to Seneca 45-42.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Mercyhurst Prep-Girard winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the Mercyhurst Prep-Girard loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.

---

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

COCHRANTON vs. MAPLEWOOD

Wednesday, 8 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Cochranton 16-8; Maplewood 21-2

How they got there: Cochranton defeated Sharpsville 66-30 and Maplewood defeated Mercer 64-56 in the District 10 quarterfinals.

Outlook: Maplewood won the Region 2 title this season including two wins over Cochranton. The Tigers won 74-59 on Jan. 7 as Jordan Roser scored 23 points for the Tigers and Sadie Thomas and Isabella Eimer had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Megan Heim led Cochranton with 15 points followed by Jaidan Martinec with 13, Lexie Moore with 11 and Riley Harvey scored 10. Maplewood then won 64-41 on Feb. 6 behind 18 points each from Eimer and Roser and Thomas added 12. Moore had nine points for Cochranton in the loss. Maplewood is on a 13-game winning streak and its only losses this season have come to Class 3A Mercyhurst Prep and 5A Warren. Roser, a 1,000-point scorer, leads Maplewood with 15.8 points per game, while Eimer is scoring 14.9 ppg and Thomas is adding 13 ppg. Moore leads Cochranton with 12 points per game followed by Martinec with 11.4 ppg, Harvey with 8.8 ppg and Cat Miller with 8.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the West Middlesex-Cambridge Springs winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the West Middlesex-Cambridge Springs loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.

---

WEST MIDDLESEX vs. CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: West Middlesex 16-6; Cambridge Springs 17-5

How they got there: West Middlesex defeated Saegertown 70-42 in the District 10 quarterfinals; Cambridge Springs received a bye to the semifinals.

Outlook: West Middlesex dominated the D-10 Class 2A playoffs last year on the way to Hershey. The Big Reds are finally getting healthy this season after dealing with several injuries. West Middlesex defeated Cambridge Springs 70-45 in the West Middlesex tip-off tournament in December. UMass recruit MaKennah White led the Big Reds with 26 points while sophomore standout Emily Anthony had 18 and Carlie Beatty added 14 points. Rachel Swanson led Cambridge Springs with 15 points and Ashton Hoover added 12. White is one of the top scorers in D-10 with 25.7 points per game, while Beatty is scoring 14.1 ppg and Anthony is contributing 12 ppg as a point guard. Cambridge Springs is playing its first game in 16 days because of several opt-outs in the playoffs. Hoover, a 1,000-point scorer, leads the Blue Devils with 19.6 points per game followed by Swanson with 10.8 ppg, Maddie Yanc with 8.3 ppg and Mackenzie Yanc with 6.8 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Cochranton-Maplewood winner on Saturday for the District 10 championship, and the loser plays the Cochranton-Maplewood loser on Saturday in the D-10 third-place game.