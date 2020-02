Patty Wiley was the leader in the latest CCC Bowling League competition at Sims Lanes, bowling a 482.

BIG BEAVER -- Patty Wiley was the leader in the latest CCC Bowling League competition at Sims Lanes, bowling a 482.

Other high bowlers were Ruth Cortez, 478; Carol Hlebinsky, 475; Rosetta Colao, 464; and Judy Stiteler, 454.

High games were Wiley, 183; Cortez, 180; Darcy Stiteler, 179; Judy Stiteler, 177; and Hlebinsky, 174

Making splits was Diane Voycik, 2-7; 5-6-10.