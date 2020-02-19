Coaches, please report results to BCCTsports18@yahoo.com or Intellsports18@yahoo.com
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 1 Class 2A semifinal
Calvary at Dock Mennonite, 7
District 1 Class 5A first round
Upper Moreland at Radnor, 7
Marple Newtown at Holy Ghost Prep, 7
Catholic League semifinal at the Palestra
Roman Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood, 6:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 1 Class A quarterfinal
Sankofa Freedom at Morrisville, 6
District 1 Class 2A semifinal
Dock Mennonite at Bristol, 7
District 1 Class 3A semifinal
Calvary Christian at New Hope-Solebury, 7
District 1 Class 4A semifinals
Villa Joseph Marie at Lower Moreland, 6
Merion Mercy at Gwynedd Mercy, 7
District 1 Class 6A second round
Neshaminy at Central Bucks West, 7
Souderton at Methacton, 7
West Chester Rustin at Pennsbury, 7
Central Bucks East at Ridley, 7