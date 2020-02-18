ELVERSON – Offensive struggles proved too much for Greencastle-Antrim to overcome Tuesday night, as the Blue Devils lost to Twin Valley 46-19 in the first round of the District 3-5A girls' basketball playoffs.

G-A only scored two points in both the first and fourth quarters, allowing Twin Valley to establish a healthy advantage early before pulling away in the final frame.

With the victory, the fourth-seeded Raiders advance to Friday's quarterfinals and punch a ticket to the state tournament.

The loss brings No. 13 G-A's season to an end with an overall record of 15-8.

The Blue Devils trailed 11-2 after one with the Raiders taking a 25-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. Twin Valley's margin was 31-17 to start the fourth, where the Raiders emphatically sealed the win by outscoring G-A 15-2 in the closing quarter.

Mia Libby led the Blue Devils with eight points in the loss. Sayge Wilhide followed with five points.

Ava Morrow and Peyton McDaniel both finished in double figures to pace Twin Valley (19-6).